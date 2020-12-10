We have the first trailer for The Bad Batch. The Clone Wars spin-off/sequel series was announced for Disney+ over the summer. During Disney's huge investor day presentation, the first teaser trailer was unveiled, which promises a great deal of action in the era following Revenge of the Sith. One of the big takeaways is that this looks like it will be quite a bit darker in tone than much of The Clone Wars and Rebels.

What we are offered is very much a teaser. We don't get a huge sense of the story at hand but we catch up with The Bad Batch during the rise of the Empire following the execution of Order 66. We get a glimpse of Palpatine rousing his followers, and Grand Moff Tarkin even makes an appearance. There is a great deal of action that shines a light on just how grim things were once the Jedi fell from grace. Many fans of the franchise already have a great deal of respect for Star Wars animation but this footage makes it inescapably clear that this won't be a children's show.

The series is executive produced by Dave Filoni (The Mandalorian, Star Wars: The Clone Wars), Athena Portillo (Star Wars: The Clone Wars, Star Wars Rebels), Brad Rau (Star Wars Rebels, Star Wars Resistance) and Jennifer Corbett (Star Wars Resistance, NCIS). Carrie Beck (The Mandalorian, Star Wars Rebels) is also on board as a co-executive producer, with Josh Rimes as producer (Star Wars Resistance). Rau is additionally on board as supervising director with Corbett as head writer.

Star Wars: The Bad Batch follows the elite and experimental clones of the Bad Batch (first introduced in The Clone Wars) as they find their way in a rapidly changing galaxy in the immediate aftermath of the Clone War. Members of Bad Batch, a unique squad of clones who vary genetically from their brothers in the Clone Army, each possess a singular exceptional skill which makes them extraordinarily effective soldiers and a formidable crew. In the post-Clone War era, they will take on daring mercenary missions as they struggle to stay afloat and find new purpose.

This is merely one of many TV shows coming down the pipeline within the franchise for Disney+. On the live-action side, we also have Ahsoka, Obi-Wan Kenobi, Andor, Rangers of the New Republic, Lando and The Acolyte. There is also an anime series titled Visions in the works. Not to mention more seasons of The Mandalorian, with season 3 expected to begin filming by year's end. While there are several movies still happening, including a Rogue Squadron feature with Patty Jenkins directing, it's clear that the small screen is where the future of a galaxy far, far away lies. Star Wars: The Bad Batch does not yet have a release date set. Be sure to check out the trailer for yourself from the Star Wars YouTube channel.