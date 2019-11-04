Apple has released the trailer for another project coming to their upcoming streaming service, Apple TV+. The Banker stars Marvel Cinematic Universe alums Anthony Mackie (Captain America: The Winter Soldier) and Samuel L. Jackson (The Avengers) as trailblazing businessmen who take on the racially oppressive banking system of the 1960s because according to Nia Long's Eunice, "It's time that someone shine a bright light in order for things to change."

Based on a true story, the film centers on Bernard Garrett (Mackie) and Joe Morris (Samuel L. Jackson) as they create a plan to help other African Americans pursue the American Dream despite the racist establishment in place trying to prevent them. To do so, they train Matt Steiner, a working-class white man, to pose as the rich and privileged face of their burgeoning real estate and banking empire.

At the time, it was nearly impossible for African Americans to get loans approved for homes in white neighborhoods, so Garret and Morris train Matt how to purchase banks no one would sell to a minority, because as Garrett puts it, "Owning a bank is like owning the other side of the real-estate business." Meanwhile, the actual masterminds behind the company, Garrett and Morris, pose as a janitor and a chauffeur. The risky scheme ultimately lands them in the sights of the federal government.

The newly released trailer gives us a glimpse at the drama and comedy to come. It opens with Garrett explaining his plan to move into the banking business, to which Morris replies, "Did I not wake up black this morning?" The trailer is riddled with the comedic banter we'd hope to see from the legendary Sam Jackson and sarcastic jokester Anthony Mackie.

We see it when they throw jabs at each other for their choice of disguise, and of course during the typical makeover montage. The two men are forced to teach Hoult's Steiner how to "talk to rich white folks like [he's] one of them," and that of course includes playing golf. As Morris says in the trailer, "Even a rigged game is fun to play..."

The trailer also gives us a look at the heart behind the story, though. The two audacious men are ambitious, but they "both know that's not enough." We catch glimpses of the characters feeling the weight of being a revolutionary and knowing all the good they could do for the community, while also seeing the attention from law enforcement that it brings. As they start to see success, their ruse seems to come out of the shadows a bit. In the trailer, Morris says this.

"The whole country's talking about how two negroes managed to back two banks full of white folks' money and loan it to other negroes,"

With a stellar cast and an important story to tell, we hope to see big things from this Apple TV+ original movie. The Banker is directed by George Nolfi (The Adjustment Bureau) from a script by Niceole Levy, George Nolfi, David Lewis Smith and Stan Younger, and based on a story by David Lewis Smith, Stan Younger and Brad Caleb Kane. The executive producers are Joseph F. Ingrassia, Samuel L. Jackson, Will Greenfield, David Gendron and Ali Jazayeri. Joe Viertel produces alongside Brad Feinstein under his Romulus Entertainment banner and Nolfi, Nnamdi Asomugha, Jonathan Baker, David Lewis Smith and Anthony Mackie.

The film is set to close out the American Film Institute's AFI Fest 2019 on November 21 at the historic TCL Chinese Theatre. It opens in theaters on December 6, 2019 and debuts on Apple TV+ in January 2020. Check out the trailer at Apple TV's Official Youtube Channel.