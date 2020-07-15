Get ready for The Barge People, a new horror flick that is coming our way this summer. RLJE Films has revealed that the latest from director Charlie Steeds (Deadman Apocalypse, Cannibal Farm) is set to arrive this August. We also have a trailer for the upcoming horror flick, which features grotesque fish people that appear as though they could have been ripped from the mind of H.P. Lovecraft.

The trailer kicks off with a group of friends getting on a barge for a weekend filled with fun. Things start out nice enough but then an ominous warning turns the tide. As one might expect, this warning is not heeded. Then the fish people come into play. It quickly turns into an action-packed, bloody mess as these friends are forced to try and fight off the creatures. There are some The Hills Have Eyes and Wrong Turn vibes, only with an aquatic twist. The trailer seems to make no apologies for how violent the movie is.

RLJE has additionally released the cover art for the DVD and Blu-ray release. We see one of the creatures in question at the cover's center, popping its head out of the water. Its razor-sharp teeth are on display. It also boasts the tagline "No one escapes." The cast includes Kate Davies-Speak, Mark McKirdy, Makenna Guyler, Matt Swales, Natalie Martins, Kane Surry, Emma Spurgin Hussey, Tim Cartwright, Carl Andersson and David Lenik. Christopher Lombard (The Writer) penned the screenplay.

The Barge People centers on a group of friends who set off on a relaxing weekend getaway on the canals of the British countryside. They are, unfortunately, unaware of the flesh-eating mutants that reside in the water. They are ready and waiting to feed. RLJE has been stepping up as a notable distributor in recent years. Some of their recent, notable releases include Color Out of Space, The Man who Killed Hitler and Then the Bigfoot and Puppet Master: The Littlest Reich.

This serves as Charlie Steeds' follow-up to Escape From Cannibal Farm. Some of his other credits include The House of Violent Desire and Winterskin. Steeds is managing to stay remarkably busy. He has three other directorial efforts, Death Ranch, Vampire Virus and A Werewolf in England in post-production.

2020 has been greatly handicaped in the new movie department. Due to the ongoing theater closure, studios have delayed many releases to much later in the year, if not well into 2021. That means movies such as this that might get overlooked in a typical year might have a better chance to get a moment in the spotlight. For those looking at grabbing a physical copy. Blu-ray seems to be the way to go. Curiously, the DVD carries an SRP of $27.97, while the Blu-ray is going for $15.95. The Barge People is set to hit arrive on VOD, Digital HD, DVD and Blu-ray on August 18 from RLJE Films. Be sure to check out the trailer for yourself.