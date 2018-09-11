September is officially Mischa Barton month here, with three of her latest releases all coming back-to-back. These thrillers all look equally enticing, especially for horror fans and The O.C. aficionados. Today, we have a special sneak peek at The Basement, which is down right creepy.

Uncork'd Entertainment has sent over two clips for The Basement. Sadly, only one of them features Mischa Barton. First, we see her husband struggling alone in the basement, then we cut to Mischa on the couch, having a very serious whine-filled talked with her best friend. Barton suspects her husband is cheating on her. That he's out right now with some floozy, engaging in acts of a sexual nature. Little does she know, the poor guy is chained up and being watched, as we see in the second clip. He's trying to break free, but the guy on the other side of the mirror, munching on pizza as he tries to give him self a seizure with a blinding strobe light, won't let that happen.

These two brand new clips for director Brian M.Conley's "horrifyingly intimate" (PopGeeks) thriller offer a pretty good idea of what we're in store for. As is the case with some of these Mischa Barton movies, it almost looks like her scenes were shot months after the movie had finished production, and that they're being wedged in so that us M.B. fans will take a look at something that wouldn't normally catch our attention.

The Basement is coming out this weekend, available on Demand and opening in theaters in Los Angeles, Houston, San Francisco, Chicago, Atlanta, Cleveland, Dallas, Minneapolis and Phoenix. A film the critics say is full of "shock and surprise" (Flickering Myth) and is "cinematic and compelling" (OC Movie Reviews), The Basement stars Mischa Barton ("The OC", The Sixth Sense) in a new Uncork'd Entertainment release from Brian M.Conley and Nathan Ives. Here is the official synopsis.

Craig is abducted and wakes up in a basement. His captor, Bill, is a twisted serial killer who wishes to reenact his own capture, with Craig playing the part of Bill and Bill playing everyone else. As Bill tortures Craig, he cycles through a number of personas, all while Craig tries desperately to find a way into Bill's pathology in order to save himself.

The first clip features Barton's character, while the second sees Craig (Cayleb Long) trying to escape the basement. Jackson Davis, Cayleb Long, Tracie Thoms, and Bailey Anne Borders co-star in The Basement, opening September 14 in theaters and On Demand. For those wanting a Mischa Barton double feature, The Toybox, which pairs Barton with notorious 90s it girl Denise Richards, is also getting a limited release this weekend. And for your hardcore lusters out there, Ouija House, which pairs Mischa with 90s party girl Tara Reid, is available right now.

We know, we know, this might be too much Mischa for any person to handle. But you can get a tasty Barton pre-snack with these clips from The Basement, sent over by October Coast. You can thank me later for getting your whole weekend planned out for you in advance.