It's a great time to be a Mischa Barton fan. September is bringing three glorious new Mischa movies our way, and the latest one we're learning about today is called The Basement. We have the first trailer and poster for this thriller, and it looks deliciously killer.

Don't be 'Split' on your decision to see The Basement this September! See the film critics are calling "horrifyingly intimate" with "a performance too powerful to be ignored". The Basement is in theaters September 14.

Mischa Barton (The OC, The Sixth Sense) stars in a unique new horror film from Brian M.Conley and Nathan Ives, premiering on digital from 9/14 from Uncork'd Entertainment. Craig is abducted and wakes up in a basement. His captor, Bill, is a twisted serial killer who wishes to reenact his own capture, with Craig playing the part of Bill and Bill playing everyone else. As Bill tortures Craig, he cycles through a number of personas, all while Craig tries desperately to find a way into Bill's pathology in order to save himself.

Mischa Barton plays Craig's wife, who is in a desperate search to find her husband before he winds up on the wrong side of dead. True, it does look like her scenes were tacked on as an after thought, and that she's in a totally different movie than everyone else. But that's the glorious nature of a Mischa Barton movie. We wouldn't want it any other way.

Featuring "stellar lead performances" (Dread Central) from the cast, which also includes Jackson Davis, Cayleb Long, Tracie Thoms, and Bailey Anne Borders,The Basementis ripe for exploring this fall.

The Basement gets a 10-market theatrical and digital release on September 14 from Uncork'd Entertainment. Participating theaters include" LA's Laemmle Music Hall, Cleveland's Tower City Cinemas, Atlanta's AMC Southlake Pavilion, Chicago's AMC South Barrington, Houston's AMC Gulf Pointe, Minneapolis's AMC Apple Valley, Phoenix's AMC Arizona Center, San Francisco's AMC Deer Vally and Dallas's AMC Grapevine Mills.

The Basement is the third Mischa Barton movie trailer we've gotten this week. Which means September is the perfect time for a Mischa triple feature. On Monday, we were treated to a first look at The Toybox, which pairs the O.C. goddess with Charlie Sheen's ex-wife Denise Richards. The pair go tooling around the desert in a possessed RV. The second movie arrived on Tuesday. Ouija House unites 90s bad girls Mischa Barton and Tara Reid for the first time as they battle an evil Ouija Board unearthed by a couple of teenagers.

'Never forget!' Is the mantra O.C. fans have stood by ever since Mischa's character died in that hugely popular CW show. Now we all have a reason to go on living with The Toybox, Ouija House and The Basement. We've collected all three movie trailers below, the latest coming direct from Uncork'd Entertainment. This fall, we're all going to have a Mischa party. Who's in?