Spencer star Kristen Stewart has responded to the idea of once again teaming up with Twilight co-star Robert Pattinson as infamous villain The Joker in a sequel to The Batman. Following a social media campaign which posited that Stewart should join the DC universe as The Clown Prince of Crime opposite her former love-interest as The Dark Knight, the actress had other ideas in mind...

"Let's do something new. I love the energy behind that. It's really been done so well. I feel like, maybe, we don't traipse over, but I love that gusto. Let's figure something else out. I'm totally down to play a freaky, scary person."

While Kristen Stewart appreciates the "energy" behind the suggestion from fans, she does not sound too keen to follow in the footsteps of Heath Ledger and Jack Nicholson as the Batman's arch-enemy. She does, however, seem to suggest that she would be interested in joining the world of DC, so long as it was "something new".

Stewart was then asked if it was a definitive "no," with regards to donning the white make-up and green hair of The Joker in The Batman 2, to which she replied, "Not 'no,' but not the most stoked I've ever been. Let's do something new."

There is currently no word that any sequel to The Batman would include Joker, with many fans indeed feeling that new franchise should leave the villain alone in favour of more unexplored bad guys. But, should director Matt Reeves find a new way to introduce The Joker that brings something different to the portrayals and characterisation that have come before, could audiences see Kristen Stewart and Robert Pattinson meet on screen as comic book movie enemies?

For now, Robert Pattinson's Caped Crusader will have enough problems as it is dealing with another of his famous supervillains, The Riddler, in The Batman. Directed by War for the Planet of the Apes' Matt Reeves, who has written the screenplay alongside Peter Craig, The Batman will act as a reboot of the DC franchise, re-introducing audiences to the titular superhero during his second year of fighting crime under the iconic cape and cowl. While the second trailer continues to keep things relatively close to the chest plot-wise, it seems that Batman will uncover corruption in Gotham City that connects to his own family while facing a terrifying serial killer known as Riddler.

Starring Robert Pattinson as Bruce Wayne/The Batman, Zoë Kravitz as Selina Kyle/Catwoman, Paul Dano as Edward Nashton/Riddler, Jeffrey Wright as James Gordon, John Turturro as Carmine Falcone, Peter Sarsgaard as Gil Colson, Colin Farrell as Oswald "Oz" Cobblepot/Penguin, and Andy Serkis as Alfred Pennyworth, The Batman is scheduled for release in the United States on March 4, 2022.

Kristen Stewart meanwhile will next be seen in the biographical drama Spencer. directed by Pablo Larraín and written by Steven Knight, Spencer finds Stewart starring as Diana, Princess of Wales and details a particularly turbulent time in the tragic Royal's life. Spencer is scheduled to be theatrically released in the United Kingdom and the United States on 5 November 2021. This comes to us courtesy of Variety.