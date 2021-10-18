DC fans can now watch the sublime second trailer for The Batman in sharp, stunning 4k courtesy of director Matt Reeves, who has taken to social media to share the action-packed footage which debuted at this weekend's DC Fandome event. "Watch the 4k trailer for [The Batman] on film now, the way it will be shown in theaters...," the filmmaker said in a caption alongside the new trailer, which has been hugely popular since its release, garnering 18 million views and counting.

Watch the 4k trailer for #TheBatman on film now, the way it will be shown in theaters… https://t.co/iZw8NUDyHj — Matt Reeves (@mattreevesLA) October 16, 2021

The gripping, action-oriented, beautifully shot footage is certainly a sight to behold in glorious 4k. Directed by War for the Planet of the Apes' Matt Reeves, who has written the screenplay alongside Peter Craig, The Batman will act as a reboot of the DC franchise, re-introducing audiences to the titular superhero during his second year of fighting crime under the iconic cape and cowl. While the second trailer continues to keep things relatively close to the chest plot-wise, it seems that Batman will uncover corruption in Gotham City that connects to his own family while facing a terrfiying serial killer known as the Riddler.

"I felt that we'd seen lots of origin stories," Matt Reeves said of his approach to the comic book outing during a panel at DC FanDome. "We'd seen things go further and further into fantasy, and I thought, well, one place we haven't been is grounding it the way that year one does to come right in to a young Batman, not be an origin tale, but refer to his origins and shake him to his core.....I really did think, 'Oh my God, this version of this character, this guy who sort of almost like, if you think of Bruce Wayne as like a reckless rock star in a decaying manner, there's this part of me that self-saw (Pattinson) as that, and I had no idea that you would be interested in playing the role at all."

During the panel, star Robert Pattinson also offered some insight into how this version of Batman and alter ego Bruce Wayne will differ from pervious iterations. "He doesn't have as much control over his personality, like the delineation between when he's Batman and when he's Bruce is not so clear and other kind of iterations of it, you know, he really knows what he's doing when he's putting on the cowl. And I kind of really like this idea of it's a little bit out of control. He hasn't completely defined what Batman is. I mean, it's kind of, he gets lost in it. Whenever he's putting on every night. And it's kind of, you know, basically, he's not sleeping and he's becoming this quite sort of odd creature."

The Batman stars Robert Pattinson as Bruce Wayne/The Batman, alongside Zoë Kravitz as Selina Kyle/Catwoman, Paul Dano as Edward Nashton/Riddler, Jeffrey Wright as James Gordon, John Turturro as Carmine Falcone, Peter Sarsgaard as Gil Colson, Colin Farrell as Oswald "Oz" Cobblepot/Penguin, and Andy Serkis as Alfred Pennyworth. Additionally, the supporting cast also includes Jayme Lawson, Barry Keoghan, and Alex Ferns.

The Batman is scheduled for release in the United States on March 4, 2022. This comes to us courtesy of Matt Reeves.