DC FanDome brought us The Batman trailer over the weekend. For those who might have missed it, or for those who wish to watch it again in the highest definition possible, director Matt Reeves has it covered. The filmmaker released the trailer in 4K shortly after it debuted during the movie's virtual panel. So, be it for the first time or the 100th time, you can now watch the footage in 4K Ultra HD to truly soak up Robert Pattinson's Caped Crusader.

It is the exact same The Batman trailer that was released, just in 4K. It reveals that Paul Dano's Riddler is going to be the main villain that Battinson is going to have to contend with. We also get a sense of Matt Reeves' version of Gotham City, as well as brief Glimpses at Zoe Kravitz as Catwoman and Colin Farrell's Penguin, who is decked out in heavy prosthetics. Most importantly, we get a good feel for what Robert Pattinson is going to bring to the role, both in terms of appearance and performance. He is brutal and emotional from what we see in the initial footage.

Watch #TheBatman DC FanDome Teaser Trailer Now https://t.co/hOAsEVxTYg — Matt Reeves (@mattreevesLA) August 23, 2020

What is most amazing about the trailer is that it was assembled with just a quarter of the movie shot. Production kicked off on The Batman in January, only to be shut down in March as public health became a concern too large to ignore. Warner Bros. is expected to get cameras rolling again sometime next month in the U.K., which means the movie should be able to stay on track to meet its current planned release next fall. Though, if 2020 has taught us anything it's that plans can change in an instant.

The cast also includes John Turturro as Carmine Falcone, Andy Serkis as Alfred Pennyworth, Jeffrey Wright as Jim Gordon, Peter Sarsgaard as Gil Colson and Jamie Lawson as Bella Real. While no official synopsis has been revealed, the movie will trace Bruce Wayne's second year as Gotham's most notorious crimefighter. Matt Reeves has described it as a noir-influenced tale that will focus on the character's skill as a detective. Given what we saw with Riddler in the trailer, that makes sense. If things go well, this will be the first entry in a new trilogy. It will exist outside of the current DCEU continuity, meaning that it is in a separate universe from Ben Affleck's Batman.

Since Batfleck never got a solo feature, this will be the first movie to focus solely only Batman since 2012's The Dark Knight Rises. Originally, Affleck had been developing the project to direct and star in before walking away. That paved the way for Matt Reeves and Robert Pattinson to step in and bring us something new. At present, The Batman is scheduled to hit theaters on October 1, 2021. We'll be sure to keep you posted as any further details are made available. Be sure to check out the 4K version of the trailer from Matt Reeves' Vimeo.