Official action figures made for The Batman by McFarlane Toys provide detailed looks at three of the most important characters. Unveiled during DC FanDome, the figures include Robert Pattinson's Batman, Zoe Kravtiz's Catwoman, and Paul Dano's Riddler. They are scheduled to be released in January 2022, but they're available for pre-order now along with images showcasing all three figures.

Each of the 7-inch figures includes 22 points of articulation. Batman comes with his grappling hook, display base, and collectible art card featuring figure photography on the front and character bio on the back. Per the Entertainment Earth listing, the character is described as "two years into his role as Gotham's embodiment of vengeance - a nocturnal vigilante who strikes fear in the hearts of criminals. A reclusive scion of Gotham's richest family questioning his family's legacy, The World's Greatest Detective stalks the streets at night employing a lethal combination of mental mastery, physical strength and expert technology on his journey to becoming the city's symbol of hope."

Along with the display base and art collectible card, Catwoman comes with a whip, seemingly confirming the character will have her trademark weapon in The Batman. Her listing describes Selina Kyle as "a mysterious figure who is quietly infiltrating Gotham's seedy underbelly to further her own agenda. Her fierce attitude and tenacious agility are the perfect tools to excel as a cat burglar, but hidden underneath the array of identities and the motorcycle leathers is a protective soul who's more at home with the city's strays than its citizens."

The Riddler is described as a supervillain who "has quickly established himself as Gotham's deadliest threat yet. This enigmatic, masked killer has devised a sinister series of puzzles and tortuous devices to entrap Gotham's elite and publicly unmask the city's darkest truths." He comes with an ice picker, display base, and a collectible art card. The figure shows us our best look at the supervillain yet. It's a much more demented version of the character than most DC fans are used to, looking to have a clear inspiration from the Zodiac Killer.

It appears that the Riddler is the primary villain in The Batman with the plot centering on the caped crusader investigating the supervillain's crimes. All the while, Riddler taunts investigators and the Batman with clues left behind. Some fans have questioned why Paul Dano's face wasn't shown in the new trailer released at DC FanDome, but there are going to be some surprises saved for the movie.

Matt Reeves directs The Batman using a script co-written with Peter Craig. Along with Robert Pattinson, Zoe Kravitz, and Paul Dano as the aforementioned characters, the cast includes Colin Farrell as Penguin, Jeffrey Wright as Commissioner James Gordon, Andy Serkis as Alfred Pennyworth, and John Turturro as Carmine Falcone. The movie would have been released by now if not for the pandemic and the repeated production and release date delays, but there is now a firm release date.

The Batman is scheduled to be released in movie theaters on March 4, 2022. The new action figures will hit shelves in January 2022, but you can pre-order them now and see more pictures at Entertainment Earth.