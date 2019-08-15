Before saying a single word otherwise, we want to start this out by saying the following can only, at best, be regarded as a rumor for the time being. Nothing more, so this should not be regarded even remotely official until other sources weigh in on the matter. That said, a tantalizing new rumor has cropped up suggesting James Bond actor Pierce Brosnan could (and again we stress could) be up for the role of Alfred in The Batman.

Amateur filmmaker Ryan Unicomb is the genesis of this whole thing. Admittedly, that's not a great place to start. However, certain rumors, specifically relating to The Batman, started out in a similar fashion and proved to be true. Case in point, Robert Pattinson's casting as Bruce Wayne was put forth by artist BossLogic long before the announcement was made. So it's not impossible to imagine, somehow, Unicomb stumbled across something. Taking to Instagram, he had this to say, whilst sharing a picture of the former 007.

"Pierce has entered the chat party."

The caption also included an old man emoji and a bat symbol. The commenters were pretty quick to put the pieces together. Let's assume this is even remotely true. Where does that leave us? Writer/director Matt Reeves would certainly include Alfred, Bruce Wayne's trusty friend and butler, in any version of this movie. Pierce Brosnan seems to be of the right age and could make for a fascinating choice. Especially since the new show Pennyworth, which focuses on a younger Alfred, has earned quite a few Bond comparisons thus far.

Michael Caine portrayed Alfred Pennyworth in The Dark Knight trilogy for Christopher Nolan, while Jeremy Irons took on the part in both Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice and Justice League. Pierce Brosnan starred in four James Bond movies, Goldeneye, Tomorrow Never Dies, The World is Not Enough and Die Another Day. Some of his more recent credits include AMC's series The Son, as well as Mama Mia! Here We Go Again. It's worth mentioning that, even if this rumor has any sort of truth to it, Brosnan could just be one of the actors in contention for the role. Another actor could end up winning the role, even if Brosnan is on the studio's wishlist.

Related: The Batman Fan Art Turns Pennywise Actor Bill Skarsgard Into the Joker

Plot details remain under wraps, but Matt Reeves will be focusing on Batman's skills as a detective in a noir-influenced movie that will feature several villains from the character's rogues gallery. Penguin is likely going to be the main villain, with Riddler, Catwoman and Two-Face also rumored. Robert Pattinson is the only actor who has been officially cast, but Paul Walter Hauser is rumored to be up for Penguin, while John David Washington is rumored to be up for Two-Face. The Batman is currently set to arrive in theaters on June 25, 2021. Feel free to check out Ryan Unicomb's Instagram below and speculate away.