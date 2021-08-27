Warner Bros. has delivered some of the first footage seen from Robert Pattinson's debut as the Dark Knight in The Batman at CinemaCon this week, and it included a first look at Andy Serkis' Alfred as well as new shots of Zoe Kravitz as Catwoman. While there are many still doubting Pattinson's credentials for taking on the dual Bruce Wayne/Batman role, the more we see of the newest reboot of the franchise the more it looks like we could have another round of doubters about the casting choice on our hands. The CinemaCon footage was accompanied by interviews with some of the cast and some new footage of the newest addition to the Batmobile collection.

The footage opened with Bruce Wayne walking through a chaotic Gotham City, and comments by Pattinson and director Matt Reeves that this take on the Batman franchise will be something "radically different" to all previous screen outings. This is pretty much the line that has been towed by all involved in the project from day one, and from the footage released, that doesn't seem to be something that has been said lightly.

Among the presentation there was a first look at Andy Serkis and hi take on the Wayne's loyal butler Alfred, sporting white hair and a vest. We have seen a number of different takes on Alfred, including the classic old man butler of original movies, the middle aged version who was quite handy with his fists in TV series Gotham, the younger version seen in the spin off series Pennyworth. How Sirkis' Alfred will stack up is yet to be fully seen, but it is safe to say that if anyone can bring something new to the character, then Serkis is more than up to the job.

Also in the CinemaCon reel was new footage of Zoe Kravitz's debut as Catwoman, one of the numerous villains who will be making an appearance in the movie, and shots of a new Batmobile with fire bursting out of its exhaust. While the movie doesn't arrive until March it is hoped that, although Warner Bros. don't tend to release their CinemaCon reels to the public domain, there could be sight of a trailer coming to DC FanDome in October. After all, it was at last year's event that we were given a teaser trailer and the first sight of Pattinson and Kravitz in their respective roles as Batman and Catwoman, as well as Jeffrey Wright as Commissioner Gordon, Colin Farrell unrecognizable as The Penguin and a tease of Paul Dano's Riddler.

While the DC Extended Universe's Batman, Ben Affleck will be seen in The Flash movie, Pattinson's take on the character is based on the Batman: Year One comic books and will not be part of the ongoing DCEU narrative (what it is), despite the movie originally being planned as a solo movie for Affleck. However, being standalone does not mean that it will be the only time we see Pattinson in the cowl, as there are already two more movies and spin-offs being planned for this particular Batman universe. The Batman is slated for release in March 2022. This news originated at Collider. The topper art comes from BossLogic.