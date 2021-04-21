While we await the release of director Matt Reeves' The Batman, one talented fan has reminded us all how brilliant the first and only trailer is with this animated take. Applying a rotoscopic-type effect to the trailer footage which renders it 2D, this animated version will no doubt have Batman fans wanting a full-length version.

Created by TheArt91Lee, the animation effect fits the tone and atmosphere of The Batman perfectly, and we still just cannot get enough of Robert Pattinson's Caped Crusader battering a criminal into oblivion, with the sequence impressing even in animated form.

War for the Planet of the Apes' Matt Reeves is at the helm of The Batman and has cited several famous comic book arcs as inspiration, including Jeph Loeb and Tim Sale's Batman: The Long Halloween. Tenet star Robert Pattinson is suiting up as the Dark Knight, with the rest of cast including the likes of Zoë Kravitz as Catwoman, Paul Dano as Riddler, Colin Farrell as Penguin, Andy Serkis as Alfred Pennyworth, John Turturro as Carmine Falcone, Peter Sarsgaard as Gil Colson and Jeffery Wright as Commissioner Gordon.

The Batman has been described as a noir-driven story, the influences of which are clear in both the official and now this animated trailer, with the movie centering on a young Bruce Wayne during his second year of fighting crime. Bruce has become disheartened by the lack of impact he is having on crime in Gotham when suddenly a series of murders occur at the hands of The Riddler. Led down a path that will reveal dark secrets about his parents, Bruce is forced to confront the corruption going on in the shadows of his city, all while trying to catch The Riddler before he kills again.

"The idea is that we're in Year Two," Reeves previously revealed about the setting of The Batman. "It's the Gotham experiment, it's a criminal... experiment he's trying to figure out what he can do that can finally change this place. In our story, he's in that mode that's where you meet him and you see that he is charting what he's doing and it seems that he's not having any of the effect that he wants to have yet and that is when the murders start to happen and then the murders begin to describe sort of the history of Gotham in a way that only reinforces what he knows about constant. It opens up a whole new world of corruption that went much farther."

It has since been revealed that The Batman will be set in DCEU's Earth-2, an alternate Earth that will be familiar to comic book fans, putting Robert Pattinson's Dark Knight in a completely separate universe to the likes of Ben Affleck's.

Following several delays due to the ongoing global situation, The Batman is scheduled to be released in the United States on March 4, 2022. Its release was delayed twice from an original June 2021. Two sequels are planned, while a spin-off prequel television series about Gotham P.D. is in development for HBO Max. This comes to us from TheArt91Lee.