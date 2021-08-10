Not much is yet known about the direction of The Batman spin-off series but, if a new rumor is to be believed, the working title could have just offered some clues. While the series has been being referred to as Gotham PD, the report claims that the working title for the show is Arkham, suggesting that the madness of the infamous asylum will be unleashed on the small screen.

Further details from the report claim that the series will not only be "a prequel to the highly anticipated The Batman taking place during the vigilante's first year," but that it will also center on the "perspective of a corrupt Gotham police officer." This, at least in part, goes against the idea that the show will focus on Commissioner Gordon, something which has been expected of the show since its announcement. Of course, it could be that both Gordon and the corrupt officer act as the series' leads.

But what could the working title, Arkham, mean for the show? First appearing in 1974's Batman #258, Arkham likely refers to Arkham Asylum, a psychiatric hospital for the Gotham City area, which houses patients who are criminally insane. Its high-profile patients are often members of Batman's rogues' gallery, including such familiar faces as the Joker, the Penguin, Two-Face and many, many more. The asylum has often been shown as being a corrupt cesspit of criminality, which could be where the Gotham officer comes in, and with the show reportedly being set during The Dark Knight's first year, the series could see the facility slowly being filled to bursting now that the pointy-eared vigilante is on the case.

Set for release on HBO Max, the Gotham P.D. spin-off series will expand on the world created in The Batman, with Joe Barton on board as showrunner. Should the report that Arkham is indeed the working title for series, audiences can expect the gloomy building to have a central role in the series, which could result in some crowd-pleasing cameos.

Until then, audiences are still awaiting the next big screen adventure from the Caped Crusader himself. Directed by War for the Planet of the Apes' Matt Reeves, The Batman has been described as a noir-driven story and will more heavily incorporate the Caped Crusader's legendary detective skills. The story centers on a young Bruce Wayne during his second year of fighting crime. Bruce has become disheartened by the lack of impact he is having on crime in Gotham when suddenly a series of murders occur at the hands of The Riddler. Led down a path that will reveal dark secrets about his parents, Bruce is forced to confront the corruption going on in the shadows of his city, all while trying to catch The Riddler before he kills again.

Starring Robert Pattinson as Bruce Wayne/The Batman, alongside Zoë Kravitz, Paul Dano, Jeffrey Wright, John Turturro, Peter Sarsgaard, Barry Keoghan, Jayme Lawson, Andy Serkis, and Colin Farrell, The Batman is scheduled for release in the United States on March 4, 2022 following several delays amid the ongoing global situation. This comes to us courtesy of The Illuminerdi.