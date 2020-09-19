Matt Reeves shared some new art today in honor of Batman Day. The Batman director is currently back to work on the project after two pretty major delays, which both had to do with the public health crisis. For now, the movie is still on track to be released next year, though anything can happen at this point in time when it comes to movie theaters opening and closing their doors.

A new piece of art from the incredible Bill @sinKEVitch !

Happy #BatmanDaypic.twitter.com/3t3TlLJRVP — Matt Reeves (@mattreevesLA) September 19, 2020

The artwork that Matt Reeves shared this afternoon is from Eisner award winning comic book artist Bill Sienkiewicz. The image of the Dark Knight is more in line with the comics with an old school Bat Signal in the background. While it doesn't appear to have anything to do with Reeves' The Batman, it is still worth a look, especially since it's actually Batman Day today. Reeves has shared quite a bit from his upcoming movie, which fans were able to see during the DC FanDome event back in August.

At the time of DC FanDome, Matt Reeves admitted that they had only shot about 30% of The Batman before the production was shut down. So, there were not a lot of DC fans who expected to get a full blown trailer for the movie. A behind-the-scenes look would have generated enough hype on its own, but the director went and delivered a trailer with our first real look at Robert Pattinson as the Dark Knight, along with the rest of the cast. Reeves definitely won the weekend with that surprise batch of footage.

Now, Matt Reeves and crew are back to work at Leavesden Studios, which is just outside of London. Production halted again when Robert Pattinson tested positive for the coronavirus. He quarantined and recovered for two weeks, while the rest of the cast and crew prepared to start work up again, for the second time this year. In addition to Pattinson, The Batman also stars Paul Dano as the Riddler, Zoe Kravitz as Catwoman, Colin Farrell as the Penguin, Andy Serkis Alfred, and Jeffrey Wright as Commissioner James Gordon.

In other Batman Day news, HBO Max has fans covered if they want to truly celebrate from the comfort of their own homes. Batman, Batman Returns, Batman Forever, Batman & Robin, Batman Begins, Batman v Superman: Ultimate Edition, Suicide Squad, Justice League, and

Joker are all streaming right now. This isn't even taking into account all of the animated options that are also available to stream right now. Fans can also go back and read through some of their favorite comic books featuring the Dark Knight to celebrate the big day. As for Matt Reeves, he is more than likely working to bring the fans a new movie at the moment. In the meantime, you can check out the new artwork above, thanks to Matt Reeves' Twitter account.