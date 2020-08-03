Wrestler-turned-actor Dave Bautista has emerged as an extremely talented character actor thanks to roles in the likes of Blade Runner 2049 and Spectre. Best known as the dry-humored Drax in the Guardians of the Galaxy franchise, Bautista has his eyes on another comic book character, that of Batman villain, Bane, with the actor revealing that he tried what he could to feature in Matt Reeves' upcoming The Batman.

Dave Bautista made the revelation when responding to a fan on social media, who enquired whether there was any truth to the rumors that the Guardians of the Galaxy star "may be, should be, could be, playing Bane" in The Batman.

"Unfortunately it's not. Tried my best."

One cannot help but notice the twinge of disappointment in Bautista's response, with the actor clearly very eager to be the next actor to bring the supervillain to life. Based on the actor's sheer size and evident talent, the studio would be hard pressed to find anyone better than Bautista for Bane, should the character appear in any future project. Though it is highly unlikely that Bane will feature in The Batman, there has been much speculation that the man who "broke the bat" will appear in a sequel. No doubt Bautista will be keeping his ear to the ground, ready to break down every door he must in order to win the part.

So far on screen, Bane has appeared a few times in live action, with both versions of the DC supervillain depicting wildly different interpretations of the character. Whilst the Batman and Robin portrayal showed Bane as a mindless slab of henchman muscle, director Christopher Nolan decided to stick closer to the source material for The Dark Knight Rises, with his version of Bane depicted as a strategic warrior and every bit Batman's physical and intellectual equal.

Thanks to new health and safety sanctions, The Batman is due to return to filming in the UK soon, and though there are currently very few specific details regarding the plot, Reeves did reveal some time ago that the movie will be a noir-driven story that highlights Bruce Wayne's detective skills, which have rarely been featured in past movies. What we do know about the story so far is that The Batman will take place around two years into the eponymous protagonist's crime-fighting career.

Tenet and The Lighthouse star Robert Pattinson will be suiting up as the Caped Crusader, with the rest of cast including the likes of Zoë Kravitz as Catwoman, Paul Dano as Riddler, Colin Farrell as Penguin, Andy Serkis as Alfred Pennyworth, John Turturro as Carmine Falcone, Peter Sarsgaard as Gil Colson and Jeffery Wright as Commissioner Gordon. The Batman is expected to resume production soon after a shutdown in March called for a temporary halt, with the movie scheduled to be released on October 1, 2021.

In a recent interview, Colin Farrell described the movie as "incredibly original" saying, "It leans into it but it doesn't borrow; it's born of the mythology of that character, Bruce Wayne, Batman and Gotham. But it feels like a treatment and a version that I hadn't seen before. Matt Reeves has done an incredible job of keeping it familiar and at the same time unique and new. It's really exciting to be a part of it."