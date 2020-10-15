More images and footage have emerged from the filming of The Batman that is currently taking place in Liverpool. This time, Robert Pattinson's stunt double is once again riding atop the Batcycle alongside a helmet-wearing individual that is thought to be Selina Kyle AKA Catwoman.

The Bat and the Cat. ⠀

⠀

New set pics reveal a close look at a stuntman and stuntwoman shooting a bike scene.⠀

⠀

The Bat and the Cat. ⠀

⠀

New set pics reveal a close look at a stuntman and stuntwoman shooting a bike scene.⠀

⠀

This is the second time that fans have been given a long, lingering look at this stuntman in the full Batsuit ensemble and riding the Bat-bike, with images first appearing from the filming of a similar (possibly even the same) chase sequence several months ago. Once again, this version of the Dark Knight looks very battle-ready, with both the suit and bike looking like they have been put together from various pieces of equipment, rather than the slick Batsuit and Bat-stuff audiences are used to seeing.

While some Batman fans have taken issue with this approach to the DC superhero's costume, according to director Matt Reeves, the emphasis on substance over style was very intentional. "One of the things about this Batsuit is that it is very practical. The whole idea is that he's made it himself," Reeves said at the DC FanDome event back in August.

"And so, we needed to be able to see how it would fit on him and all the ways he could move but also make it look like something that was still evolving. Even the idea of the story, he's in year two so he's been wearing it and so every night, he goes out looking for trouble. You look at his cowl and actually see there are gashes in it. All of that detail was an incredibly exciting dialogue between me and the costume designers and then having Rob involved."

Since filming started up again following a pause in production amid the ongoing global situation, several images from the set have appeared online. They have included showing the likes of Pattinson as Bruce Wayne, Colin Farrell as The Penguin, and Zoë Kravitz as Selina Kyle all attending a funeral in a scene that is partly shown in the recent trailer. Batman himself has also been spotted a few times, mostly just hanging around, with pictures even emerging showing that this version of the Caped Crusader has a gun holster. A move that is likely to irk many.

The Batman has been described as a noir-driven story that will pick up with a tortured Bruce Wayne around two years into his crime-fighting career. Young Bruce has become disheartened by the lack of impact he is having on crime in Gotham, when suddenly a series of murders occur at the hands of The Riddler. Lead down a path that will reveal dark secrets about his beloved parents, Bruce is forced to confront the corruption going on in the shadows of his city, all while trying to catch The Riddler before he kills again.

Starring Robert Pattinson as the Caped Crusader, The Batman has amassed an all-star cast including the likes of Zoë Kravitz as Catwoman, Paul Dano as Riddler, Colin Farrell as Penguin, Andy Serkis as Alfred Pennyworth, John Turturro as Carmine Falcone, Peter Sarsgaard as Gil Colson and Jeffery Wright as Commissioner Gordon.

The Batman had originally been slated for release on October 1st, 2021, but due to the long pause in production and ongoing theater closures amid the global situation, this will sadly no longer be the case. Instead, The Batman will now not hit theaters until March 4, 2022. The Batman is being released by Warner Bros..