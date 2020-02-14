We've got another new reveal for The Batman in the form of our first look at the new Bat Signal. Jeffrey Wright, who is playing Commissioner Jim Gordon in the movie, shared the image personally following the reveal of Robert Pattinson in the batsuit. The two things certainly go hand-in-hand, as the Bat Signal has always been a sign that Gotham City is in need of the Caped Crusader's services.

Director Matt Reeves shared a video showcasing test footage of Robert Pattinson in costume as our new Batman which, despite quite a few comparisons to Daredevil, thanks to the red lighting, seemed to be received quite well by fans. Jeffrey Wright decided to get in on the fun as well by retweeting Reeves' post and sharing an image of the Bat-Signal lighting up the sky over Gotham City. Wright didn't provide a caption with the photo. Rather, he let the image do the talking. The image is admittedly blurry and doesn't give us too much information, but we can see a bit of the city skyline blurred out in the background.

One thing of note is that, in this The Batman photo at least, it appears to just be a basic floodlight. There doesn't seem to be a Batman symbol over the light. Again, it could just be that they're hiding any juicy reveals for the time being. In any event, when coupled with the costume reveal, it serves as a nice little reminder that, after years of development, this movie is finally on its way, with filming currently underway in the U.K. Warner Bros. originally began developing the project with Ben Affleck, who intended to direct and star in what would have been a very different version. Not only because it would have been connected to the DCEU, but Deathstroke, for example, was set to be the main villain.

Aside from former Twilight star Robert Pattinson as our new Bruce Wayne, the cast also includes Zoe Kravitz (Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald) as Catwoman, Paul Dano (There Will Be Blood) as Riddler, Colin Farrell (Dumbo) as Penguin, Andy Serkis (Black Panther) as Alfred Pennyworth, John Turturro (Transformers) as Carmine Falcone and Peter Sarsgaard (Black Mass) as Gil Colson and newcomer Jamie Lawson as Bella Real. Matt Reeves, in addition to directing, also penned the screenplay.

Plot details largely remain under tight lock and key. It was previously explained by Matt Reeves that the movie will focus more on the character's skills as a detective in a noir-influenced story. It's also come to light that we will be seeing Bruce Wayne during his second year as Gotham's most notorious crimefighter. The Batman is set to hit theaters on June 25, 2021. We'll be sure to keep you posted as any further details are made available. Be sure to check out the post from Jeffrey Wright's Twitter for yourself.