Several new images from The Batman give us another look at the Batmobile that will transport Robert Pattinson's Dark Knight to his various appointments. Appointments which usually result in a criminal receiving a savage beating. Coming courtesy of some Hot Wheels tie-in merchandise, the images also give us a blurry new shot of Pattinson suited up as the DC icon.

Even in toy form, The Batmobile is almost as famous as the DC superhero himself and is an integral part of The Dark Knight's mythos, thus is was very important that The Batman get this element right. So much thought was put into elements like the Batsuit and Batmobile, in fact, that it has been revealed the final designs took a full year to come together. "I mean, Glyn [Dillon] came on quite early and we worked in the designing of it, again, as I was writing and the idea of him being able to fight in it," director Matt Reeves explained. "So they started illustrating and I'd say we spent easily a year to do the Batsuit and then to get into the Batmobile, and that, of course, that part's a dream. The idea of getting to do your own version of the Batmobile, you're just kind of like, 'Uh, what?' That's the incredible candy, right?"

Directed by War for the Planet of the Apes' Matt Reeves and starring Robert Pattinson as the Dark Knight, the rest of the DC Comics cast includes the likes of Zoë Kravitz as Catwoman, Paul Dano as Riddler, Colin Farrell as Penguin, Andy Serkis as Alfred Pennyworth, John Turturro as Carmine Falcone, Peter Sarsgaard as Gil Colson and Jeffery Wright as Commissioner Gordon.

The Batman has been described as a noir-driven story and will more heavily incorporate the Caped Crusader's legendary detective skills. The story centers on a young Bruce Wayne during his second year of fighting crime. Bruce has become disheartened by the lack of impact he is having on crime in Gotham when suddenly a series of murders occur at the hands of The Riddler. Led down a path that will reveal dark secrets about his parents, Bruce is forced to confront the corruption going on in the shadows of his city, all while trying to catch The Riddler before he kills again.

"The idea is that we're in Year Two," Reeves previously revealed about the setting of The Batman. "It's the Gotham experiment, it's a criminal... experiment he's trying to figure out what he can do that can finally change this place. In our story, he's in that mode that's where you meet him and you see that he is charting what he's doing and it seems that he's not having any of the effect that he wants to have yet and that is when the murders start to happen and then the murders begin to describe sort of the history of Gotham in a way that only reinforces what he knows about constant. It opens up a whole new world of corruption that went much farther."

Following several delays due to the ongoing global situation, The Batman is scheduled to be released in the United States on March 4, 2022. Its release was delayed twice from an original June 2021. Two sequels are planned, while a spin-off prequel television series about Gotham P.D. is in development for HBO Max. This comes to us from marvel_dcnerd.