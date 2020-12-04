With CCXP now underway, some merchandise material from upcoming comic book epic The Batman has been revealed and features a stunning image of the new muscle car Batmobile that will be taking the Caped Crusader from A to B. Looking like a seriously powerful monster of a machine, The Batman's mode of transport is sure to turn heads in Gotham, with criminals no doubt marvelling at the vigilante's slick set of wheels while it runs them down.

This baby is going to roar in the streets and strike demonic fear into the hearts of criminals 🔥 #TheBatman#CCXPpic.twitter.com/G7umr1SjGM — ~ The Battinson Cave ~ (@TheBCEU) December 3, 2020

Drawing comparisons to both Batman: The Animated Series from the 1990s, the new Batmobile even manages to look like an updated, much more aggressive version of the one used in the 1960's Batman series starring Adam West.

Don't expect The Batman to take much more inspiration from the campy Batman series though, with the movie being described as a noir-driven story that picks up with a tortured Bruce Wayne around two years into his crime-fighting career. The Batman will pick up with a young Bruce Wayne who has become disheartened by the lack of impact he is having on crime in Gotham, when suddenly a series of murders occur at the hands of The Riddler. Lead down a path that will reveal dark secrets about his beloved parents, Bruce is forced to confront the corruption going on in the shadows of his city, all while trying to catch The Riddler before he kills again. Director Matt Reeves has cited several famous comic book arcs as inspiration for The Batman, including Jeph Loeb and Tim Sale's Batman: The Long Halloween and Darwyn Cooke's Batman: Ego, which takes an introspective look at Bruce Wayne's tortured relationship with his alter ego.

This is not the first we have seen of the Batmobile, of course, with Matt Reeves having shared a few promotional images in the past, as well as revealing that the final designs of both the car and the Batsuit took a year to come together. "I mean, Glyn [Dillon] came on quite early and we worked in the designing of it, again, as I was writing and the idea of him being able to fight in it," Reeves explained at this year's DC FanDome event. "So they started illustrating and I'd say we spent easily a year to do the Batsuit and then to get into the Batmobile, and that, of course, that part's a dream. The idea of getting to do your own version of the Batmobile, you're just kind of like, 'Uh, what?' That's the incredible candy, right?"

Tenet star Robert Pattinson is suiting up as the DC icon, with the rest of cast including the likes of Zoë Kravitz as Catwoman, Paul Dano as Riddler, Colin Farrell as Penguin, Andy Serkis as Alfred Pennyworth, John Turturro as Carmine Falcone, Peter Sarsgaard as Gil Colson and Jeffery Wright as Commissioner Gordon.

Despite several delays due to the ongoing global situation, The Batman is close to wrapping principal photography. The Batman has been delayed twice from an initial June 2021 date and is now scheduled to be released in the United States on March 4, 2022. This comes to us from Twitter user @TheBCEU.