The few glimpses we have now gotten of director Matt Reeves' upcoming The Batman are painting a very pretty picture indeed. Following the reveal of the top half of the Batsuit a few weeks ago, yesterday Reeves revealed our first official look at the Batmobile that will be used by Robert Pattinson's Dark Knight to get around the crime-ridden streets of Gotham City. The images are striking, with the Batmobile looking like a souped-up muscle car whilst still paying homage to the Golden Age version of the superheroes' iconic set of wheels.

Well, fans have now taken to social media to heap praise on the newest addition to the Batmobile roster as we'll see in The Batman, with a lot them loving the slightly different root that the design has taken.

"Digging that #Batmobile from #TheBatman a lot. Love the scaled-back, yet souped-up look. Sleek, sexy, cool and fitting for the presumed timeline of the film. Keep doing that thing @mattreevesLA."

Some fans are loving it so much as to proclaim to be the best live-action version we have ever had, no less.

"Yup it's official this is the best batsuit and best batmobile I don't care what you guys say. #TheBatman."

Others have highlighted the return to the retro after the tank-like Batmobile from Christopher Nolan's trilogy.

"Totally badass new #Batmobile for #TheBatman. Love the unique design. Very cool to see it go more retro after the Tumbler design used in Nolan films & a similar design used for Batfleck."

Some fans have even been comparing it to the beloved Batmobile from the highly regarded Batman: The Animated Series, which is surely a good sign for The Batman.

"The first Batmobile that can rival the one from the animated series.#batmobile porn."

This fan compares it not only the vehicle from Batman: The Animated Series but also to the much-loved muscle car from the Mad Max movies.

"Ok, now that's a pretty cool #batmobile Like a mix of a Mad Max muscle car with TAS's sleek design. Totally works with the suit's style as well. I'm liking the shorter cape and more old school silhouette."

Others have even drawn a comparison between this newest model and the Batmobile used by Adam West in the '60s TV show. The similarities are clear, which honestly only makes this new design even more ingenious.

"A modernized version of the Adam West Batmobile!"

The way in which the design has taken inspiration from all sorts of Batman sources has not gone unnoticed by the more observant of fans.

"I'm LOVING the new aesthetic of #TheBatman including the new #Batmobile Looks like @mattreevesLA is taking from every ERA of Batman's mythology! This version of the Batmobile looks like it takes heavy inspiration from Norm Breyfogles run of comics!!"

The images wonderfully demonstrate the noirish feel that director Matt Reeves is going for with The Batman, with fans loving this element and some even asking for the movie to lean into it even further when the movie eventually comes out on Blu-Ray.

"This looks really cool Noir look. @mattreevesLA I hope we get a B&W version of the film on Bluray. #TheBatman #batmobile."

The Batman will feature Robert Pattinson taking up the mantle of Gotham's protector, with Zoë Kravitz, Jeffrey Wright, Jayme Lawson, Peter Sarsgaard, Paul Dano, John Turturro, Andy Serkis, and Colin Farrell making up the supporting cast. The Batman is scheduled for release on 25 June 2021. The original reveal came directly from Matt Reeves' official Twitter account.

