Having had a fairly detailed glimpse of the top half of Robert Pattinson's Batsuit for The Batman a short time ago, we have now been given our first official look at what the new Batmobile will look, and wow. There were rumors that circulated the internet a few months ago that the Batmobile being used for The Batman looked like something akin to a muscle car, and it definitely looks like that, mixed with being a somewhat modern take on the Golden Age Batmobile.

Looking suitably sleek, but also tough enough to take on Gotham city's criminal underbelly, the images show the new Batmobile parked under what looks like a very sketchy bridge in a very iffy part of town. The souped-up, very powerful looking engine is exposed at the back of the car, which could be a potential problem for Batman as it gives criminals something to aim at, but by the looks of the vehicle, it will be roaring by so quickly that bullets and bombs won't be able to touch it.

The images also give us a better look at the Batsuit, and thank goodness, there is a cape. We also get a better look at the full cowl in the images, as well as getting a good look at the rest of the suit from top-to-toe. With the proper lighting and atmosphere, the Batsuit looks a lot more impressive than it did in the leaked set photos. Fans and Batman purists can hopefully now rest a little easier, as the Dark Knight is looking appropriately dark, scary and intimidating.

Director Matt Reeves has promised that The Batman will be full-on noir and judging by these images he is keeping that promise.

"It's very much a point of view-driven, noir Batman tale. It's told very squarely on his shoulders, and I hope it's going to be a story that will be thrilling but also emotional. It's more Batman in his detective mode than we've seen in the films. The comics have a history of that. He's supposed to be the world's greatest detective, and that's not necessarily been a part of what the movies have been. I'd love this to be one where when we go on that journey of tracking down the criminals and trying to solve a crime, it's going to allow his character to have an arc so that he can go through a transformation."

The Batman is said to be set during the second year of Bruce Wayne's vigilante vendetta as the Caped Crusader, with rumors abound that Reeves is taking inspiration from the well-regarded comic book arcs Batman: Year One and Batman: The Long Halloween. So far, The Batman is shaping up very nicely indeed, with all the ingredients to become to quintessential Batman movie.

The Batman is directed by Matt Reeves, who wrote the screenplay with Mattson Tomlin, and will star Robert Pattinson as Bruce Wayne aka Batman, with Jeffrey Wright, Zoë Kravitz as Catwoman, Paul Dano as The Riddler, Andy Serkis as Alfred, and Colin Farrell as The Penguin. This comes to us directly from Matt Reeves' official Twitter account.