So far, all we have really seen of Robert Pattinson's The Batman suit is a red-tinted, dark image courtesy of director Matt Reeves back in February. Whilst the short footage gave fans a reasonably good idea of what the suit will look like, there is still much that remains a mystery. Well, this fanmade, well-lit 3D portrait gives us a pretty good look at the detail of the The Batman's newest suit, and they certainly look like the kind of duds you'd want to be sportin' when taking on the Gotham City underworld.

The image that has been rendered is very impressive, though it is unlikely that The Batman will find the DC superhero standing in the middle of an open field in broad daylight at any stage. The hilarious setting aside, the image gives us a clear visual of the top half of the suit, and what it is likely to look like without the red-tint.

As is usually the case with modern iterations of the Batsuit, Pattinson's costume is made up of layers of armor, including bulky shoulder plates. Looks like The Batman does wear hockey pads now. The suit looks hard-wearing and battle-ready enough to take blows from the likes of Batman villains Bane and Killer Croc and should be more than enough to repel attacks from guns or knives.

The suit is also introducing a collar, something that has not been seen in live-action before. The collar look brings to mind the Victorian era set story Gotham by Gaslight, and also makes sense in defensive terms with the collar protecting his neck from attack. A handy addition seeing as the mask looks like it's just made out of leather. Here's hoping nobody tries for a headshot. And then, of course, there's the unique Bat-symbol on the chest, which many DC fans have speculated is made from the gun that Joe Chill used to kill Thomas and Martha Wayne.

Though there are currently very few specific details regarding the plot of The Batman, Matt Reeves revealed some time ago that the movie will be a noir-driven story that highlights Bruce Wayne's detective skills. The Batman will reportedly take place early into the eponymous protagonist's crime fighting career. This is clearly reflected in the Batsuit, which looks like pieces of separate equipment that have been thrown together by Bruce Wayne, rather than the more refined versions we have seen before on screen.

It's also been strongly indicated that the story is inspired by fan-favorite graphic novel The Long Halloween, which saw Batman tracking down a serial killer and running into many of his iconic adversaries along the way.

In addition to Jeffrey Wright, Robert Pattinson will be taking up the mantle of The Batman with the rest of cast including the likes of Zoë Kravitz as Catwoman, Paul Dano as Riddler, Colin Farrell as Penguin, Andy Serkis as Alfred Pennyworth, John Turturro as Carmine Falcone, Peter Sarsgaard as Gil Colson and Jayme Lawson as Bella Reál, along with Gil Perez-Abraham, Charlie Carver and Max Carver cast in undisclosed roles. Along with directing the feature, Matt Reeves also co-wrote the script with Mattson Tomlin.

Originally dated for June 25, 2021, The Batman is now scheduled for release on October 1, 2021. This comes to us from Leonardo Menegon.