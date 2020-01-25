Though information regarding Matt Reeves' upcoming comic book movie The Batman is gradually being revealed, we still have a lot of questions, with the most pressing being what exactly the Batsuit and Batmobile will look like. Well, rest easy, because a new report suggests that we will soon be able to put our inquisitive minds at ease as our first look is rumoured to be dropping online real soon.

According to this very mysterious report, not only should we be getting our first glimpse at Batman's two most important resources, but we even get a tease as to we can expect.

The report indicates that the new Batsuit will be unlike any of the other costumes that have appeared on the big screen so far, but will of course still align with audience expectations. Most interestingly, the report states that the suit will have been made solely by Robert Pattinson's Bruce Wayne, without any assistance from the likes of Lucius Fox, meaning that it won't have all of the high-tech gadgetry and features of a Wayne Industries costume. In fact, by the sounds of it the suit will be something Bruce has cobbled together through his own ingenuity and resources, which certainly sounds very different to the suits in Christopher Nolan's trilogy, or even Zack Snyder's Batman V Superman: Dawn of Justice.

As for a different version of the Batmobile, we should hopefully be getting our first glimpse of Batman's wheels as filming for the movie continues to take place in public places. Surely someone with an eagle-eye and a camera will put us out of our curious misery soon. Until that day, the report indicates that the iconic vehicle will also be unlike anything we have seen before, diverging massively from Nolan's tank-like Batmobile that was featured in his Dark Knight series. The report does not give too much detail, but suggests that Pattinson's Dark Knight will be driving something similar to a muscle car.

The report also suggests that it will much less stylised than the cars featured in Tim Burton and Joel Schumacher's Batman movies, but will still feature the gadgets and upgrades that audiences have become accustomed to.

Though most of the movie still remains a mystery at this time, director Matt Reeves has previously given us some clues as to what to expect from his take on the flagship DC character.

"It's very much a point of view-driven, noir Batman tale. It's told very squarely on his shoulders, and I hope it's going to be a story that will be thrilling but also emotional. It's more Batman in his detective mode than we've seen in the films. The comics have a history of that. He's supposed to be the world's greatest detective, and that's not necessarily been a part of what the movies have been. I'd love this to be one where when we go on that journey of tracking down the criminals and trying to solve a crime, it's going to allow his character to have an arc so that he can go through a transformation."

The Batman is scheduled to premiere in theaters on June 25, 2021. This comes to us from Batman fan site Batman on Film.