The character of Batman has been played by many actors over the years, and possibly the most critically-acclaimed of the lot is Christian Bale's portrayal of the Dark Knight in Christopher Nolan's trilogy. During a panel for the upcoming movie The Batman at DC FanDome, director Matt Reeves revealed how Bale's advice influenced a crucial aspect of Robert Pattinson's take on the Caped Crusader.

"One of the big things that Rob actually talked to Christian Bale, and [Bale said], 'just make sure you're going to be able to relieve yourself,' so that was actually part of what was important to build into it. Like okay, he needs to be able to put it on. He also needs to be able to live as a human being."

Past live-action costumes for Batman usually looked good on-screen but required an army of designers to be put on the actors. It seems Reeves and Pattinson learned from Bale's experience and crafted a modern Batman suit that could be realistically put on by Bruce Wayne alone, and which might actually be worn comfortably by Batman during a night out in Gotham. Reeves shed further light on the Batsuit featured in his film, and how it came into being.

"We have, of course, an incredible costume designer, Jacqueline Durran, and the Batsuit was designed by Glyn Dillon, and they're geniuses. It was great to work with them. One of the things that's really important is being able to work with the actors. Rob [Pattinson] had a very important part in designing the suit in that he had to be able to wear it, he had to be able to fight in it. One of the things about this Batsuit is that it is very practical."

"The whole idea is that he's made it himself. And so, we needed to be able to see how it would fit on him and all the ways he could move but also make it look like something that was still evolving. Even the idea of the story, he's in year two so he's been wearing it and so every night, he goes out looking for trouble. You look at his cowl and actually see there are gashes in it. All of that detail was an incredibly exciting dialogue between me and the costume designers and then having Rob involved."

The final result of all that effort was finally unveiled in The Batman trailer, to unanimous approval from fans. The Batsuit looks like armor and has thicker gauntlets around the arms than previous versions, which enhances the idea of a brawler Batman who is not afraid to get down and dirty in his quest to clean up Gotham.

The Batman is directed by Matt Reeves and co-written by Reeves and Mattson Tomlin. The film features a lead cast comprising of Robert Pattinson as Bruce Wayne/Batman, Andy Serkis as Alfred Pennyworth, Jeffrey Wright as James Gordon, Zoë Kravitz as Selina Kyle/Catwoman, Colin Farrell as Oswald Cobblepot/The Penguin, Paul Dano as Edward Nashton/The Riddler, John Turturro as Carmine Falcone and Peter Sarsgaard as District Attorney Gil Colson. The film is set to be released in theaters on Oct. 1, 2021. This news was first reported at Daily Progress.