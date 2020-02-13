The Batman camera test has revealed Robert Pattinson as he will appear in DC's upcoming Dark Knight reboot, and it appears to be reminding people of a certain other superhero from the small screen. Previously, Pattinson was spotted on the set of the movie shooting a motorcycle scene, though he wasn't wearing his character's Batsuit at the time. After director Matt Reeves finally gave us a peek at Pattinson suited up with a screen test video released this week, the response was largely positive, but the reveal oddly led to a lot of attention for another beloved crimefighter.

Naturally, the unveiling of The Batman suit has drawn about a variety of opinions on social media, just as the news of Pattinson's casting had done as well. What's interesting is that the reveal has gotten the hashtag #Daredevil trending as Pattinson's Batman is drawing comparisons to Netflix and Marvel's Daredevil TV series with Charlie Cox. Perhaps mostly because of the red lighting in the room, combined with the leathery look of the Dark Knight's new suit, it's really not hard to see the similarities, especially when looking at side-by-side comparison photos of the two superheroes.

Certainly the most popular of the Marvel shows on Netflix, Marvel's Daredevil ran for three seasons on the streaming service between 2015 and 2018. Likely as a result of Disney acquiring Marvel, the latter's partnership with Netflix came to an end, bringing an end to Daredevil and every other show in the streamer's Defendersverse. Fans of the show have been feeling the sting ever since, as the series was still strong and the potential was there for it to move forward with an even better fourth season. Those same fans are holding out hope for a series revival, possibly on Disney+, but there's unfortunately been no indication so far that this will actually happen.

Meanwhile, Pattinson will debut his take on Batman next year when The Batman is released. The movie will reportedly take place early on in the Dark Knight's career as a vigilante crimefighter and the world's greatest detective. Along with Pattinson, the movie's ensemble cast will also include Zoe Kravitz as Catwoman, Paul Dano as The Riddler, Colin Farrell as Oswald Cobblepot, Andy Serkis as Alfred Pennyworth, and Jeffrey Wright as Commissioner James Gordon. Peter Sarsgaard and Jayme Lawson will also appear as original characters. In terms of quality, let's hope it's closer to Marvel's Daredevil and less like Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice.

In any case, it's really awesome to catch a glimpse of our new Batman, even if it brings back painful memories of Daredevil getting the rulled pulled out from under him far too soon. The Batman will be released in theaters on June 25, 2021. The Dark Knight may not be the Daredevil, but if all goes well, the new take on Batman will turn out to be even more popular. In the meantime, you can watch all three seasons of Daredevil anytime on Netflix. You can see more amusing comparisons between Pattinson's Batman and Cox's Daredevil from Twitter below.

Folks saying Robert Pattinson's Batman suit is giving Arkham Knight vibes...

But the only thing its giving me is DAREDEVIL vibes pic.twitter.com/CtQtyl1dgj — Lisa Douglas (@SageSecret) February 14, 2020

SAME. When I saw daredevil my heart jumped for a second hoping for a new season and nope it's just people shitting on the new bat suit. I'm so sad. pic.twitter.com/Etk7QqsVLR — Godo ☀️⭐ (@godomischief) February 14, 2020