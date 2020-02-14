The Batman may feature the gun that killed Bruce Wayne's parents in the new Batsuit design. DC fans were given a new pre-Valentine's Day surprise from Matt Reeves when he unveiled the first Batsuit test footage featuring Robert Pattinson. Production is underway, which means it's only a matter of time before some unofficial set images find their way online, so it was a good way for Reeves and Warner Bros. to beat the leakers. With that being said, there has been quite the reaction to the new suit design.

Some comic book fans believe the new Batsuit from The Batman looks too much like Daredevil, while others are impressed with the way Robert Pattinson looks in the suit, which appears to be a more grounded approach from what we've seen in the past on the big screen. Stitching can be seen and it appears to have been made of leather. While examining the suit, some eagle-eyed Dark Knight fans believe they may have found a pretty awesome, and dark, Easter Egg.

When looking at The Batman symbol embedded in the new Batsuit, it appears to have been made with gun parts. In Detective Comics # 1000, which is titled Manufacture For Use, it features a story where Batman procures a gun. However, this isn't any ordinary weapon. It's the gun that Joe Chill used to murder Bruce Wayne's parents outside the Monarch Theater. In the comic story, Batman melts the gun down and then places it behind his bat symbol for extra protection. The gun is repurposed from something that caused Bruce Wayne so much pain into something that protects him.

Batman has had a different relationship with guns throughout decades and decades of comic book stories. But, it appears that The Batman is going to turn that all on its head again for the big screen. Matt Reeves has said multiple times in the past that the story will bring the Dark Knight back to his detective roots. It's going to be very interesting to see more of this suit and to see if these rumors about the gun are true. Comic book fans are already pretty excited that Reeves would even think of doing that with the symbol, even though it has not been confirmed.

The Batman is currently shooting in England at the moment and we will more than likely end up seeing some leaked images of Robert Pattinson in the suit. As for the details surrounding the suit, we'll just have to wait for Matt Reeves to explain it to us when the movie hits theaters. For now, we'll just have to wait and see, but it sure seems like Reeves brought in a rather dark element from the Dark Knight's comic book past and put it front and center. You can check out the screen test video below and decide for yourself, thanks to Matt Reeves' Vimeo channel.

