Zack Snyder has responded to Ben Affleck officially retiring from the role of Batman. While the writing has been on the wall for some time, it only recently was officially revealed that Matt Reeves' The Batman will be proceeding with a new actor taking up the mantle of the Caped Crusader. It's a new era for DC Films and it's time to say goodbye to the Snyderverse. But, there was a lot of love from certain sectors of the fanbase for Batfleck, and nobody loved him more than Snyder.

Taking to social media platform Vero, which Zack Snyder is very active on, the Man of Steel and (credited) Justice League director shared an image of Ben Affleck's Batman during the nightmare sequence from Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice. The post was accompanied with a quote, Affleck's voiceover which serves as the opening dialogue in the movie, as well as some very kind and strong words about the actor's portrayal of the iconic DC character. Here's what Snyder had to say.

"There was a time above...a time before...there were perfect things...diamond absolutes. But things fall...things on earth. And what falls...is fallen. In the dream, it took me to the light. A beautiful lie... Best Batman ever. Thank you to my friend for blessing me with that f*****g glorious chin and amazing heart."

This is not the first time that Zack Snyder has praised Ben Affleck's Batman. After all, this is the man who cast him in the role and faced a tremendous amount of backlash for doing so. And, despite what many feel about how he was portrayed in Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice, specifically his willingness to kill, there are adamant defenders of Affleck's portrayal of the character.

Recently, Ben Affleck opened up about departing the role on Jimmy Kimmel Live! saying that it was time to let someone else take a crack at it. Affleck took it all in stride and even jokingly said, "I'm not Batman." At one point, Affleck was set to write, direct, produce and star in The Batman, but he eventually stepped down from that role, passing the torch to Matt Reeves (War for the Planet of the Apes).

Justice League, which had large sections of the movie reshot by Joss Whedon and wound up being a Frankenstein's monster of sorts between his vision and Zack Snyder's, serves as Ben Affleck's final turn as Batman. There has been much discussion about and demand for the "Snyder Cut" of Justice League, which certainly would have delivered a much different movie. Would it have been enough to keep Affleck on board? We'll never know. Unceremonious as it all may have been, Snyder still has a lot of love for this version of the character. Be sure to check out the post below, which was originally shared on Vero.

