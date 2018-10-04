Ben Affleck has been spotted away from rehab and working out for the last month, leading many to speculate that he is preparing for a possible return to the Batman role. Sources who claim to be close to the actor reveal that he wants to play the Dark Knight one last time. It's unclear if this return would be for Matt Reeves' The Batman, which has been rumored to include a younger version of the character. Affleck was attached to write, direct, and star in the project, but his involvement has been a mystery for over a year now.

Ben Affleck spoke at the 2017 San Diego Comic-Con about staying on board as Batman, noting that he would play the character for as long as the studio wanted him to do it. The answer was a bit vague and Warner Bros. has yet to make a statement either way. However, the actor was spotted at the Warner Bros. lot last week, leading to more speculation that he's returning to the role. A source close to the actor had this to say.

"He is back in shape not only for his health but he has a new-found love on doing Batman at least one more time again. He feels he isn't finished with what he wants to do with the character. There has been talk about replacing him, but he is now seeing what he might lose and really wants to play the character again. Especially seeing what Joaquin Phoenix is doing with the Joker character."

Now, Ben Affleck may very well want to return to the role of Batman, but it's unclear which project it would be for. It has also been heavily rumored that Henry Cavill has exited his Superman role as well, since Warner Bros. and DC Films are starting to step away from the shared universe idea. The source continued to talk about Affleck's desires to return by saying this.

"He would really like to take the character of Batman and visit a more serious tone and side of the character and working with someone like Joaquin would absolutely spark his creative juices. He wants to figure something out with Warner Brothers to don the cape one more time."

Joaquin Phoenix is currently working on Joker, which is a gritty character study that takes place outside of the DCEU and does not contain feature Batman. Matt Reeves has finished his first draft of The Batman script and reportedly wants to start filming next summer, which could be ideal for Ben Affleck, who is currently in training. However, at this time, it looks unlikely that he will return to the role of Bruce Wayne in the near future.

Ben Affleck has been training with a basketball coach to prepare for a new role and has reportedly finished his stay at rehab, but will remain in treatment for alcohol addiction. The actor has a sober coach and has been attending meetings while also working out and meditating. A lot of DC fans would like to see Affleck return to play Batman one last time to finish what he started, but it's still unclear whether that will happen or not. Hollywood Life was the first to report the news.