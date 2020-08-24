After months and months of waiting and wondering, we now have some solid details regarding the direction and themes of director Matt Reeves' upcoming comic book movie, after The Batman trailer arrived over the weekend. We have now had several different iterations of the famous DC superhero over the last few years, but Reeves is hoping to bring something different to the table by making this version of Batman more flawed than he has ever been.

"For me, what's really important about this iteration is that a lot of the other stories are very much about how he had to master his fear and master himself in order to become Batman and that in that Batman state, he's sort of in his best self," Reeves said about Bruce Wayne in The Batman.

"For me, what was exciting was not doing that, not doing the origin, not doing what we'd seen done so beautifully in other movies, but instead to meet him in the middle of this criminological experiment, to see him in the becoming of Batman and to see him make mistakes as Batman and see him grow and fail and be heroic, do all of the things that we associate with Batman, but in a way that felt very human and very flawed."

Matt Reeves also said that he was aiming to tap into the "fantasy" of the character, and place the audience directly in his shoes, best demonstrated with a particular point-of-view shot from early on in the recently released trailer.

Reeves' recent insight vibes with what writer Mattson Tomlin has said of the movie in the past. According to Tomlin, The Batman will delve into the character's psyche by exploring the character's soul. "I think that Matt Reeves as a filmmaker, if you look at any of his work, whether or not it's Let Me In or Cloverfield or the Planet of the Apes movies, he's always coming from a point of emotion, it's never the big action thing. It's always, what is this character's soul?"

Based on the trailer, and without being an origin story, the movie will bring Bruce Wayne's traumatic childhood even more to the forefront. "I think that really looking at Batman as somebody who has gone through this trauma, and then everything that he's doing is then a reaction to that, rather than shy away from that, I think this film leans into that in some very fun and surprising ways," Tomlin said.

Thanks to the recent reveals at this weekend's DC FanDome event, we now have a good idea of what director Matt Reeves' The Batman will involve. The movie will be a noir-driven story that picks up with Bruce Wayne around two years into his crime-fighting career. A young Bruce Wayne has become disheartened by the lack of impact he is having on crime in Gotham, when suddenly a series of murders occur at the hands of The Riddler. Lead down a path that will reveal dark secrets about his parents, Bruce is forced to confront the corruption going on in the shadows of his city, all while trying to catch The Riddler before he kills again.

Robert Pattinson is suiting up as the Caped Crusader, with the rest of cast including the likes of Zoë Kravitz as Catwoman, Paul Dano as Riddler, Colin Farrell as Penguin, Andy Serkis as Alfred Pennyworth, John Turturro as Carmine Falcone, Peter Sarsgaard as Gil Colson and Jeffery Wright as Commissioner Gordon. The Batman is currently scheduled to be released on October 1, 2021, with filming due to commence in the UK soon. This comes to us from The Batman panel at DC FanDome.