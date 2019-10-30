The rumors are apparently true, as The Batman director Matt Reeves seems to have confirmed Jeffrey Wright will play Commissioner James Gordon in the upcoming superhero movie. Previously, it had been reported that Wright was in talks for the role, though his potential casting hadn't yet been verified by Reeves or anyone else involved.

Along with a GIF of Jeffrey Wright saying, "Tweet something," Reeves merely writes, "Tweet!" He follows this up with the hashtag #Gordon next to a bat emoji, all but confirming Wright will be the next actor to head the Gotham City Police Department.

Wright joins a small handful of other actors already cast for the project. Of course, we all know The Lighthouse star Robert Pattinson will play Bruce Wayne in the upcoming movie. Some of the movie's villains are also quickly getting cast, as Paul Dano (Little Miss Sunshine) has recently been cast to play The Riddler. Zoe Kravitz of Big Little Lies is on board as well to play Catwoman.

No other casting choices have been officially announced at this time, though it had been reported Jonah Hill walked away from the project after negotiations for a part broke down. This prompted Jason Alexander to volunteer to play Oswald "Penguin" Cobblepot in the movie, though it doesn't appear Reeves took the Seinfeld actor up on the offer.

Related: Jonah Hill Walks Away from The Batman

Full plot details on The Batman aren't clear, but what is know is that it will be a standalone movie with no apparent connection to the DCEU. This might be for the best, as the astronomical success of Joker proves standalone DC-based movies are capable of smashing box office records with immense financial gain. A rumored plot leaks has suggested that the movie will follow the Dark Knight investigating a series of bizarre murders in Gotham City, with every supervillain in town serving as a suspect. This opens the door for Batman to see any number of recognizable foes in the movie, but none of these plot details have yet been confirmed by Warner Bros. or Reeves.

Wright is perhaps best known for his starring role on the HBO series Westworld as Bernard Lowe, a role he's been playing since the very first episode. For its first two seasons, Wright earned Primetime Emmy Award nominations for his performance on the show. Season 3 is set to air on HBO in 2020. Additionally, Wright has also been recognized for his work in the Broadway production and HBO miniseries Angels in America as Belize. For the live stage version, the role gave Wright a Tony Award, and for the miniseries, Wright won the Emmy for Outstanding Supporting Actor. Clearly a talented actor, the role of James Gordon should be in good hands with Wright in the part for The Batman.

The Batman is set to premiere in theaters on June 25, 2021. With pre-production coming along nicely, we should be finding out some more casting announcements soon. With no relation to Joker or Suicide Squad, it will also be interesting to see if we see a new actor as the clown Prince of Crime in the movie as well. News of Wright's confirmed casting comes to us from Matt Reeves on Twitter.