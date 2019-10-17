The Batman has found its Riddler. It's been revealed that Paul Dano has been cast as the famed foe of the Caped Crusader in the upcoming DC Comics adaptation. Dano will star alongside Robert Pattinson, who has been tapped to play the titular hero. This comes as casting has been moving along at a swift pace after the project spent years in development. Now, things are speeding down the tracks as Warner Bros. and writer/director Matt Reeves prep for production early next year.

According to several reports, Paul Dano has locked down the role of The Riddler. Previously, Jonah Hill, of Superbad and The Wolf of Wall Street fame, was being eyed by the studio for the part. Hill, for one, couldn't figure out if he was going to play Riddler or Penguin, who will also appear in the movie. Recently, talks broke down between Hill and the studio as they couldn't come to terms on a deal. So, the door was open for Dano to come in and scoop up what could be a multi-picture run in a major superhero franchise.

Paul Dano is best known for his roles in movies like There Will Be Blood, Little Miss Sunshine and 12 Years a Slave. Dano has also starred in larger, blockbuster movies in the past, such as Looper and Cowboys and Aliens. But this is surely his most high-profile role to date. Dano's recent credits include Swiss Army Man and Okja. He's also set to star in The Power of the Dog alongside Kirsten Dunst and Benedict Cumberbatch.

Related: Jonah Hill Asking $10M for The Batman, More Than Double Robert Pattinson's Payday?

The Riddler first appeared in the pages of DC Comics in Detective Comics #140 back in 1948. Also known as Edward Nashton, the villain is known for incorporating puzzles and especially riddles into his criminal plots. The Riddler is one of Batman's oldest foes. Matt Reeves has previously stated that multiple villains will be featured, but it's not yet clear who the main villain will be. So it's not known how large Paul Dano's role will be in The Batman. The role has previously been played in live-action on the big screen by Jim Carrey in 1995's Batman Forever. Frank Gorshin also played the part alongside Adam West in the 1960's Batman series.

Matt Reeves took over the project in early 2017 after Ben Affleck had been developing it as a directing vehicle before stepping down. Ultimately, Affleck also stepped away from the role of Batman, paving the way for Robert Pattinson to come in. Other roles that have been cast so far include Jeffrey Wright (Westworld, Casino Royale) as Commissioner Gordon and Zoe Kravitz (Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald, Mad Max: Fury Road) as Catwoman. Filming is expected to begin in January. We'll be sure to keep you posted as further details on the project are made available. The Batman is set to arrive in theaters on June 25, 2021. This news was previously reported by The Wrap.