Not so fast on all of this Robert Pattinson is our new Batman stuff, at least not yet. Last night, the internet was set ablaze when reports started circulating that the former Twilight star and current indie movie aficionado had been tapped as our new Caped Crusader for director Matt Reeves' The Batman. However, it's now come to light the studio hasn't made any final decisions and, what's more, Pattinson apparently has some heavy competition in the form of Nicholas Hoult.

According to multiple reports, both Robert Pattinson and Nicholas Hoult are at the top of the studios' list to replace Ben Affleck as Batman. Affleck was originally set to direct, write, produce and star in The Batman. He eventually vacated those duties, paving the way for Matt Reeves to come in. The filmmaker behind the two most recent Planet of the Apes movies and Cloverfield was initially tapped to write and direct the movie in January 2017. He's been hard at work ever since. What we know for sure is that he's going to cast a younger version of the character and there have been persistent rumors that he has a very specific type and age in mind.

That would check out, as both of these particular actors are British, roughly the same build, have a similar look and are in the same ballpark as far as age goes. Robert Pattinson is 33 and Nicholas Hoult is 29. Hoult, much like Pattinson, has experience in both major blockbusters and indie movies. Hoult recently starred in Tolkien and The Favourite, yet he's also been a part of the X-Men franchise as Hank McCoy/Beast for several years, set to reprise that role in Dark Phoenix this summer. He also had a sizable role in Mad Max: Fury Road. Pattinson, meanwhile, has focused on smaller projects in recent years, with High Life recently hitting theaters. He's also got The Lighthouse and The King on deck for this year.

The internet, to put it lightly, had something of a mixed reaction to the Robert Pattinson as Bruce Wayne news. Those who haven't seen his smaller indie work can only think of him as the guy from Twilight. It's understandably difficult to picture that particular guy as the new Bruce Wayne. Those who had seen some of his more recent work seemed to generally be less conflicted. But he's come a long way since then and, even though it isn't official just yet, there's still a very good chance that this is something fans are going to have to come to terms with.

Plot details for the movie are largely being kept under wraps, but it's going to be more of a noir take on The Dark Knight focusing on his skills as a detective. It's also said that there are going to be multiple villains, with the Penguin being consistently rumored. We'll be sure to keep you posted as this story develops. The Batman is set to arrive in theaters on June 25, 2021. This news was previously reported by The Wrap.