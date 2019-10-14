We have a new Catwoman. It's come to light that Zoe Kravitz has landed the coveted role in The Batman. The actress is set to star alongside Robert Pattinson, who will be putting on the cape and cowl as our new Dark Knight. This is just the latest confirmed bit of casting as Warner Bros. and director Matt Reeves are ramping up for filming as pre-production is well underway. After years of development, things are finally coming together.

According to several reports, Zoë Kravitz has locked down the role of Catwoman, aka Selina Kyle. Matt Reeves, who is writing the script in addition to directing, has previously said that the movie will feature several villains from Batman's massive rogues galley. However, the lineup hasn't been officially confirmed by the studio or the filmmaker. Catwoman had been rumored previously, but the casting of Kravitz is the first definitive confirmation we've had on the matter. The role was previously played on the big screen by Michelle Pfeiffer in Tim Burton's Batman Returns and Anne Hathaway in The Dark Knight Rises.

Zoe Kravitz is known best for her roles in Mad Max: Fury Road and on HBO's Big Little Lies. She also starred in Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald last year. It's also worth pointing out that Kravitz voiced Catwoman in The LEGO Batman Movie. Some of Kravitz's other credits include Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse, Californication and the upcoming High Fidelity TV series. It had been previously rumored that other actresses up for the role included Lupito Nyong'O, Tessa Thompson and Alexandra Shipp, amongst others. Ultimately, it's Kravitz who came out on top for what could be a long stint in a major comic book movie franchise, if things go well.

While plot details remain scarce, The Batman is said to be a noir-driven tale that will focus on the character's skills as a detective. Other confirmed casting includes Westworld star Jeffrey Wright, who will play Commissioner Gordon. Superbad star Jonah Hill is in negotiations for a villain role, but his casting has yet to be confirmed. Hill is eyeing either Penguin or Riddler, though it hasn't been firmed up who he would end up playing, should the deal get done. In any event, this project is barrelling down the tracks now after quite a few bumps in the road and a great deal of waiting.

Ben Affleck, back when he was still our Caped Crusader, had been set to direct this movie, albeit a very different version, which would have seen Deathstroke, as portrayed by Joe Manganiello, as the main villain. Eventually, Affleck stepped down and walked away from the role entirely. That paved the way for former Twilight star and current indie darling Robert Pattinson to take up the mantle. We'll be sure to keep you posted as further updates on the project are made available. The Batman is set to arrive in theaters on June 25, 2021. This news was previously reported by The Wrap.