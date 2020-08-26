We recently were treated to our first look at The Batman, with the teaser trailer arriving over the weekend. The general consensus seems to be that writer/director Matt Reeves delivered an impressive glimpse at the movie, with Robert Pattinson's new version of Bruce Wayne winning over the internet. Yet, a Twitter user by the name of Elvish Presley decided to shake things up a bit by setting the dark teaser to the tune of Memories from Cats. Needless to say, it gives the whole thing a radically different feel.

I put the Cats trailer audio over the Batman trailer.



Catman. pic.twitter.com/ZUl5uAhQS5 — Elvish Presley (@_elvishpresley_) August 25, 2020

The Batman trailer, which debuted at DC FanDome over the weekend, is extremely dark and violent. As such, the big, bombastic Broadway tune makes for a remarkably different experience. Things really fall apart about halfway through when a voiceover from James Corden's character kicks in, throwing off the vibe in a big way. Yet, if one were to divorce the lyrical content of the new music from the track, one can see how a big, showstopper musical approach may have worked. But as presented, it's kind of a beautiful mess. Though there is an especially magical moment when Robert Pattinson's Batman is seen beating up a thug in the streets of Gotham City.

Originally, the trailer was set to Nirvana's Something in the Way, the closing track (not counting the bonus, hidden track Endless, Nameless) to the band's classic album Nevermind. Instead, Elvish Presley swapped in Memories, which was memorably used in the first trailer for the movie adaptation of the hit Broadway musical. The two songs couldn't be more different and, though director Matt Reeves' DC Comics adaptation has yet to see the light of day, it's safe to say these are wildly different pieces of cinema as well.

Cats seemingly had everything going for it on paper. An Oscar-winning director. An A-list cast. Hugely successful source material. Yet, Universal Pictures ended up suffering one of the biggest flops of 2019. Critics trashed the movie upon arrival, leading to lackluster performance at the box office. With all of the expensive CGI used to create the felines, the studio took a huge loss, as the Broadway adaptation came with a massive, inflated budget. Yet, it almost instantly gained cult status, with the internet obsessing over the weirdness contained within. Whether or not it ever turns a profit, the movie will likely have a long life well beyond its initial release.

As for The Batman, the character's upcoming solo flick has been a long time in the making Robert Pattinson will be our first new Caped Crusader since Ben Affleck debuted in Batman v Superman Dawn of Justice. It will be the character's first solo movie since 2012's The Dark Knight Rises, which capped off Christian Bale's run as Batman in Christopher Nolan's The Dark Knight trilogy. The Batman is currently in production and is set to hit theaters on October 1, 2021. Be sure to check out the edited version of the trailer from Elvish Presley's Twitter.