Anne Hathaway has offered up some advice for Zoe Kravitz as she takes on the role of Catwoman in The Batman. Hathaway was cast by Christopher Nolan as Selena Kyle, aka Catwoman, in his Dark Knight Trilogy. However, the actress was far from the first woman to take on the role. Eartha Kitt, Julie Newmar, Halle Berry, Camren Bicondova, and Michelle Pfeiffer are just some of the actresses to take on the Catwoman role over the years, each one of the bringing their own style to the character.

In a new interview, Anne Hathaway was asked if she had any advice for Zoe Kravitz on playing Catwoman. As Hathaway sees it, Kravitz needs to carve her own path based on what's best for Matt Reeves' version of character in The Batman. From the little footage we've seen, it seems that the director is showcasing Catwoman in a way that has never been shown on the big screen. Hathaway had this to say about her advice to Zoë Kravitz.

"If I had any advice it would be literally don't listen to anybody because I think the only way to play that role is to give your version of it. All of us had different directors and all of our interpretations were specific to the films that they were in, kind of like my Grand High Witch is specific to Bob Zemeckis and Angelica Huston's is specific to Nicolas Roeg's, and that's great! And all the Jokers were specific to each director they have, and so I don't think you can get too bogged down with the comparison. And especially when you're not the one doing it because your job is to give yours."

When all is said and done, Anne Hathaway is happy for Zoe Kravitz. "I'm so excited to see what she does with it. I thought she was a perfect choice," said the actress. She continued, "You saw the picture of her coming down those stairs, right? Yeah, she doesn't need my advice." A lot of people thought that Kravitz was the best choice to play Catwoman in The Batman. Her casting was widely embraced from the start, while it took a lot of fans a bit of time to warm up to Robert Pattinson taking on the lead role.

Playing Batman is always going to be tough for a new actor, especially now that so many actors have played the iconic comic book character on the big and small screen. Michael Keaton and Christian Bale seem to lead most of the fan-favorite castings now, but people have also started to get into what Ben Affleck did with the Dark Knight too. If the first footage reaction for The Batman is any indication, Robert Pattinson is doing just fine.

The Batman is currently filming in and around the London area with plans to come to the United States. The production was shut down for a number of months, due to the public health crisis, and it was forced to shut down for a second time once the cameras started rolling. So far, everything seems to be going a lot smoother on its third time. You can check out the rest of the Anne Hathaway interview over at Collider.