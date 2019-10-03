Casting is starting to heat up for The Batman and we may have narrowed things down on the Catwoman front just a bit. A handful of stars are said to be on the shortlist for the surely coveted role, and this shortlist contains several Marvel heroes. Lupita Nyong'o (Black Panther), Tessa Thompson (Thor: Ragnarok) and Alexandra Shipp (Dark Phoenix) are all said to be in the running for the part, amongst several others, who would star alongside Robert Pattinson's Caped Crusader.

According to a new report, writer/director Matt Reeves is narrowing in on his Catwoman. Other contenders for the part include Gugu Mbatha-Raw (Beauty and the Beast) and Logan Browning (Dear White People). This list is interesting for several reasons. For one, we've got two MCU stars in the form of Tessa Thompson, who plays Valkyrie, and Lupita Nyong'o, who plays Nakia. Catwoman would surely be a multi-film commitment, which means they would be in two huge superhero franchises at the same time. We've also got Alexandra Shipp, who played Storm in the last two X-Men movies. But, given the Disney/Fox deal, she's probably not going to be suiting back up as the mutant anytime soon.

It's also worth mentioning that these are all people of color. Catwoman, in the pages of DC Comics, is generally portrayed as white. In the past, Ertha Kitt Michelle Pfieffer and Anne Hathaway have played the role on screen. Clearly, Matt Reeves is looking to change this up. Ultimately, what matters far more here is that all of these actresses have proven themselves time and time again. In the case of Lupita Nyong'o, we're dealing with an Oscar-winner. It's also worth mentioning that this report states there are other people on the shortlist, but those names haven't been revealed. So it could be that someone else entirely lands the part.

Matt Reeves has been working on the movie for more than two years. Things started heating up in a big way when former Twilight star Robert Pattinson landed the lead role. In other casting news, it recently came to light that Jeffrey Wright (Westworld) is in talks to play Commissioner Gordon, with Jonah Hill (Superbad) being eyed as one of several villains to be featured, either Penguin or Riddler. That still hasn't been decided. And his deal isn't done yet, so Hill may not even wind up as part of the ensemble anyway.

Plot details are scarce, but this is said to be a noir-driven tale that will focus on Batman's skills as a detective. Many villains from the character's rogues gallery will appear, but Warner Bros. has yet to reveal which baddies, specifically, we can expect to see. Filming is set to begin early next year, so we should hear more official word on casting sooner rather than later. The Batman is set to hit theaters on June 25, 2021. This news comes to us via Geeks Worldwide.