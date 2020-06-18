Mad Max: Fury Road and Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them star Zoë Kravitz will be stepping into the feline-fused costume of DC rogue Catwoman for director Matt Reeves' upcoming The Batman. Whilst we have yet to see what she will look like in the iconic costume for the comic book reboot, Kravitz has revealed a few details about her Catwoman suit, saying that we likely would have seen it by now were it now for the current global circumstances.

"I think if this hadn't happened it would have probably come out by now. I love it....Yes, the tone of this film very much feels like its own thing. It's funny, I didn't really think about how difficult it is to make something as simple as a catsuit original. It's like, how do you invent the jean jacket? It's jean, it's a jacket. What do you do? But Jacqueline Durran, who's our amazing costume designer, is just a genius."

Zoë Kravitz also reveals that she has been heavily involved in the process of bringing the costume to live-action life, commending director Matt Reeves for his approach.

"It was cool to be a part of the process because sometimes with films this big, it can be very much, 'Put this on, stand over there, say this,' and [director] Matt [Reeves] is very much about process. The whole thing began with conversations between me and Matt and Jacqueline, and so we kind of birthed this thing together. There's references to the year of the comic that we're dealing with. It's cool."

As well as discussing the costume, Kravitz also disclosed what comic book arcs she has been reading for inspiration, with the actress saying "I've been reading the Year One comic. It's great, it's super badass."

For those who are perhaps unaware, Batman: Year One is one of the most highly regarded works in the Batman back catalog. Following an early version of the Caped Crusader during his first year fighting crime, the story, written by comic writer/artist Frank Miller, features Selina Kyle and the inspiration that she garners from Batman to put on a costume of her own.

Though there are currently very few specific details regarding the plot of The Batman, Matt Reeves revealed a few years ago that the movie will be a noir-driven story that highlights Bruce Wayne's detective skills, which have rarely been featured in past movies. What we do know about the story so far is that The Batman will take place early into the eponymous protagonist's crime-fighting career. It's also been strongly indicated that the story is inspired by the fan-favorite graphic novel The Long Halloween, which saw Batman tracking down a serial killer and running into many of his iconic adversaries along the way.

In addition to Zoë Kravitz as Catwoman, the rest of cast includes Robert Pattinson as the Caped Crusader, Paul Dano as Riddler, Colin Farrell as Penguin, Andy Serkis as Alfred Pennyworth, John Turturro as Carmine Falcone, Peter Sarsgaard as Gil Colson and Jeffery Wright as Commissioner Gordon. The Batman is scheduled to be released on October 1, 2021.