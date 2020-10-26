More images and footage have now emerged from the filming of The Batman and show the titular DC superhero once again riding the Bat-bike. While we have seen several shots of Batman chasing down Selina Kyle AKA Catwoman, these most recent images seem to show the pair working together, with one video showing them riding alongside each other as they speed off into the night.

Over the last year, many images have since hit the internet giving us a look at this motorcycle-centered set piece. Much like the ones before them, these pictures give us another look at the Batsuit ensemble as well as the Bat-bike, with the Dark Knight and Catwoman's partnership looking integral to the events of The Batman.

Once again, this version of Batman looks very battle-hardened, with both the suit and bike looking like they have been put together from various pieces of equipment, rather than the slick Batsuit and Bat-gadgets audiences are used to seeing. While some Bat-fans have taken issue with this approach to the DC superhero's costume, according to director Matt Reeves, the emphasis on substance over style was very intentional. "One of the things about this Batsuit is that it is very practical. The whole idea is that he's made it himself," Reeves said at the DC FanDome event back in August.

"And so, we needed to be able to see how it would fit on him and all the ways he could move but also make it look like something that was still evolving. Even the idea of the story, he's in year two so he's been wearing it and so every night, he goes out looking for trouble. You look at his cowl and actually see there are gashes in it. All of that detail was an incredibly exciting dialogue between me and the costume designers and then having Rob involved."

Filming on The Batman has now wrapped and moved out of Liverpool in the United Kingdom and is currently going on in Chicago. Since filming started up again following a pause in production, several images from the set have appeared online, including some that show what look to be extras dressed as other DC heroes such as Superman and Wonder Woman, leaving many to speculate that The Batman might not be as insular a story as previously thought. Of course, it's also very possible that they will just be a nice easter egg for fans to spot amid the crime fighting chaos.

The Batman has been described as a noir-driven story that will pick up with a tortured Bruce Wayne around two years into his crime-fighting career. Young Bruce has become disheartened by the lack of impact he is having on crime in Gotham, when suddenly a series of murders occur at the hands of The Riddler. Lead down a path that will reveal dark secrets about his beloved parents, Bruce is forced to confront the corruption going on in the shadows of his city, all while trying to catch The Riddler before he kills again.

Starring Robert Pattinson as the Caped Crusader, The Batman has amassed an all-star cast including the likes of Zoë Kravitz as Catwoman, Paul Dano as Riddler, Colin Farrell as Penguin, Andy Serkis as Alfred Pennyworth, John Turturro as Carmine Falcone, Peter Sarsgaard as Gil Colson and Jeffery Wright as Commissioner Gordon. The Batman is scheduled to hit theaters on March 4, 2022. This comes to us courtesy of Twitter user @JoshuaMellin.