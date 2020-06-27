Catwoman is one of the most popular comic book movie characters, being played by Oscar-winning actresses in film and television, from Michelle Pfeiffer to Anne Hathaway and Halle Berry. Zoe Kravitz is gearing up to join the esteemed list as the feline burglar in Matt Reeves' upcoming The Batman. During an interview with Variety, the actress revealed she has already spoken to the previous Catwomen, who have given her their blessings for the role.

"I spoke to Michelle. We sat at the same table at the Golden Globes, and I've met her a bunch over the years because of David E. Kelley. She'd always been so nice. I had just gotten cast so I was really nervous to be around her, and she was so sweet. She just gave me a big hug and said, "You're going to be great." That was really just amazing. Both Halle and Anne [Hathaway] were really sweet on Instagram and Twitter. [They] sent really sweet, encouraging messages when that was announced. So I feel supported by my girls."

The role of Catwoman is often a highlight for the movies in which she appears, whether in Tim Burton's Batman Returns or Christopher Nolan's The Dark Knight Rises. Naturally, the character has garnered a massive fan base over the years, and Kravtiz is well-aware of the iconic status of the slinky catsuit she will be stepping into, something she is actively trying not to think about.

"It's cool, man. It's cool. I can't say it wasn't cool, but I've been really trying to not think too much about just what that character means to everybody else. Just because it can be distracting in the wrong way, especially when you're trying to become someone else. When the announcement came out that I had gotten this role, my phone rang more than it has ever. More than my birthday, more than my wedding, more than anything. So I felt that immediate pressure. The script is phenomenal. The story's really strong. I feel very clear on who Selena is and what she wants, and I'm trying to stay more focused on that."

Of course, an actress can only perform as well as the script and her co-star allow her to, something Oscar-winner Halle Berry learned the hard way after the disastrous reception to her solo Catwoman movie. Having a 'phenomenal script' to work with is a good place to start for Zoë Kravitz in her anti-hero role. The other part of the equation is her co-star Robert Pattinson, and the actress believes he brings a really compelling energy to his portrayal of the Dark Knight.

"First of all, he's just a really good actor. He started out as this kind of teen pop sensation, and then I think we all kind of saw through his work that there was a lot more going on. He's a really interesting artist, and that is very much Batman in a way. We have the illusion of Bruce Wayne, and then we have Batman in the shadows that has a lot more complicated things going on. So just in that, I think he's perfect for this role. He can relate in that way, and he looks good in the suit, man. He looks good in the suit. That's a good jawline. But he's just a great actor and he brings so much to everything he does."

This news originated at Varity.