Zoe Kravitz is taking inspiration from Michelle Pfeiffer for her version of Catwoman in The Batman. Matt Reeves is currently shooting his long-awaited take on the Dark Knight story and we've seen some images from the set. Colin Farrell has been spotted as Penguin a few times and Robert Pattinson has been seen as Bruce Wayne, though much of his face was obscured by a motorcycle helmet. However, we have yet to see any images of Kravitz on the set just yet. Thankfully, she has given us an idea of what to expect when the movie hits theaters.

The Batman is going to give us a different view of the Dark Knight and the surrounding characters. Matt Reeves is reportedly taking the iconic character back to his detective roots, though it's unclear what he's doing with the rest of the characters, including Zoë Kravitz as Catwoman. When recently asked about taking on the role, Kravitz spoke about her inspiration and what she is bringing to the table. She explains.

"I think Catwoman is an iconic character. I was never into a lot of comic books, but that world was always really intriguing to me. And then of course Michelle Pfeiffer - her performance has always been super inspiring to me. It just felt iconic."

Julie Newmar, Lee Meriwether, Eartha Kitt, Michelle Pfeiffer, Halle Berry and Anne Hathaway have all played Catwoman over the years. Michelle Pfeiffer played Catwoman in Tim Burton's Batman Returns, which also starred Michael Keaton as the Dark Knight and Danny DeVito as Penguin. Burton's big screen adaptations remain to be touchstones all of these years later, even after a ton of other movies have come down the line with different actors and actresses taking on the various different roles. Burton was the first to make things dark for the character in the movies.

The darkness is something that Matt Reeves will be bringing to the table in The Batman, but Zoe Kravitz thinks her Catwoman will be adding another element. Selena Kyle has always been a strong character, but it seems that Kravitz is attempting to step up that aspect of the character's personality. She had this to say about the role.

"I think Catwoman, Selina Kyle represents really strong femininity, and I'm excited to dive into that. I think femininity represents power, and I think it's a different kind of power than masculine power. That's something that's really interesting about Batman and Catwoman. I think Batman represents a very kind of masculine power, and Catwoman represents very feminine power - slightly more complicated, and softer, too. I like the idea that you can be soft, you can be gentle and still be very powerful and still be very dangerous."

While The Batman is currently in production, it's still going to be a while before we all get to see some official footage. The movie doesn't open in theaters until summer 2021, so Matt Reeves and crew have a decent amount of time to make sure they get everything done to their liking and specifications. It's going to be very interesting to see how DC fans react to the new cast taking on the iconic roles. The interview with Zoe Kravitz was originally conducted by IndieWire.