Two new character posters have been released for The Batman ahead of the new trailer's arrival this weekend. On Saturday, DC FanDome will debut new footage from the movie with an all-new trailer, and it's certainly one of the biggest reasons fans will be tuning in. To help promote the big day, DC has dropped two new posters featuring Batman and Riddler, and you can take a look at them below.

This version of the Riddler is certainly not like most other incarnations we've seen in Batman lore. Portrayed by Paul Dano, he is not wearing the traditional bright green colors that the supervillain is known for. He is depicted in The Batman as a masked serial killer who enjoys taunting the Batman with riddles left behind at the scenes of his crimes, and he has drawn some comparisons to the Zodiac Killer in that way.

Robert Pattinson debuts as his version of the Dark Knight in The Batman, and there's also a lot of anticipation for his entrance as the character. Co-star Jeffrey Wright has described his performance as "badass," and the previous trailer for The Batman also seemed to suggest as much when the superhero introduced himself as "Vengeance." We can presume the new trailer will provide more footage of Pattinson in the role to give fans an even better idea of what to expect from the new Batman.

Matt Reeves directs The Batman using a screenplay co-written with Peter Craig. Along with Robert Pattinson as Bruce Wayne and Paul Dano as Riddler, the movie stars Zoe Kravitz as Catwoman, Jeffrey Wright as Jim Gordon, Andy Serkis as Alfred Pennyworth, John Turturro as Carmine Falcone, and Colin Farrell as Oswald Cobblepot. It has also been reported that Farrell's Penguin will be given his own HBO Max spinoff series, in addition to another The Batman spinoff following the GPD.

The Batman is one of many upcoming projects to be highlighted at this year's DC FanDome event on Oct. 16. The free virtual fan event features a live webcast and activities to promote various movies and TV shows. Last year's event debuted the first trailer for The Batman which fans are still talking about a year later. It has already been officially confirmed that another trailer for the movie will debut at FanDome this year as well.

Fans of the Dark Knight will also get a peek at The Flash, which brings back both Ben Affleck and Michael Keaton as their respective Bat-men. It's unclear if we'll get a first look at either of the two in the movie, whether that be in new photos or even actual footage, but many fans are certainly hoping so. Black Adam, Peacemaker, Batgirl, and many, many more DC titles will be covered.

The Batman is scheduled to be released in movie theaters on March 4, 2022. This comes after repeated production and release date delays due to the coronavirus, but the movie is now wrapped and on track to make its premiere next year. For now, the trailers and special sneak peeks will have to hold fans over. You can find out more about DC FanDome at DCFanDome.com.