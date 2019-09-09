Christian Bale has given his seal of approval to Robert Pattinson starring in The Batman. Bale, who wore the cape and cowl in Christopher Nolan's Dark Knight Trilogy, even offered up some important advice to the young actor. The upcoming take on the Caped Crusader has been in the works for a long time now and originally had Ben Affleck set to write, direct, and star in the project. However, things slowly started to change as Affleck left each individual job before finally ditching the project altogether.

In a new interview promoting Ford v. Ferrari, Christian Bale was asked about Robert Pattinson taking on the lead role in The Batman. "Good choice! He's interesting," exclaimed Bale as his co-star Matt Damon nodded in approval. "Did you see the Safdie brothers movie he did?" Damon asked. "He was fantastic." The interviewer then states that the Good Time role was more than likely why Pattinson received the part. Both Bale and Damon agree that Pattinson is a good choice to wear the cape and cowl.

After playing the role of Batman for three movies, Christian Bale knows all of the tricks of the trade. He knows how long it takes to get into the suit and some of the pros and cons to wearing it all day long on the set, which does not sound like a whole lot of fun. When asked if he had any advice for Robert Pattinson before he takes on The Batman, Bale had some wise words. He explains.

"Oh, same as Ben (Affleck), just be able to pee by yourself. You don't feel like a superhero when you aren't able to p*ss by yourself."

It appears that Christian Bale gave Ben Affleck the same advice when he took on the role of the Caped Crusader. There has been some backlash to Robert Pattinson getting The Batman role, but for the most part, it's been positive. The young actor is actually surprised that their hasn't been more of an uproar over his casting. His Twilight co-star Kristen Stewart recently backed his casting in the upcoming DC movie too. She had this to say.

"Oh man, I feel like he's the only guy that could play that part. I am so happy for him. It's crazy."

While Robert Pattinson is surprised there hasn't been more of a backlash over his casting, he would be fine if there were more. "It's much more fun when you're an underdog. There's no expectation of you," says the actor when taking on such a large role. While anyone taking on a role as big as The Batman is going to be put under the microscope, Pattinson seems to have a good attitude about the weight of the situation and how every move he makes will be overanalyzed. The interview with Christian Bale was originally conducted by Variety.