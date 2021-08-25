A new look at director Matt Reeves' The Batman debuted at the recent CinemaCon event. Sadly, much like the rest of the exciting CinemaCon footage from the various different tentpole projects, this new look at The Batman has yet to be released to the masses. However, we do have descriptions of what was shown, allowing us all to use our imaginations while we wait patiently for the clip to become available online.

The first description reports that the CinemaCon footage opens "with what looks like chaos," before centering on Robert Pattinson's Bruce Wayne walking through Gotham. The description then states that "he rises," but we don't know if that's via one of his patented grappling hooks or something more visually symbolic. The footage then features director Matt Reeves, who promises an "emotional Batman movie" the likes of which audiences have never seen before, before describing The Batman as being "radically different" from any other big screen adaptation of the beloved DC character.

We then hear from The Dark Knight himself, Robert Pattinson, who talks about the ongoing connection between audiences and Batman, as well as the passion that both he and Reeves feel for the project. Reeves then returns, and provides some insight into his approach. The filmmaker calls The Batman"grounded the way Year One is," and confirming that The Batman will indeed take inspiration from Frank Miller's celebrated comic book arc Batman: Year One.

Several others who were lucky enough to see the footage have also provided some insight, with Comicbook.com's Brandon Davis describing the clip as "long," "dark," and "epic."

Amazing new footage for #TheBatman just played. Reeves hyped up the Year One story.



A trailer that was almost the same as the first played after a long, dark, epic behind-the-scenes featurette. #CinemaCon — BD (@BrandonDavisBD) August 25, 2021

The Hollywood Reporter's Aaron Couch meanwhile reported that the footage looks "amazing."

We got a #TheBatman sizzle and then the trailer from DC FanDome. Looked amazing on the big screen #CinemaCon — Aaron Couch (@AaronCouch) August 25, 2021

The Batman has been described as a noir-driven story and will more heavily incorporate the Caped Crusader's legendary detective skills. The story centers on a young Bruce Wayne during his second year of fighting crime. Bruce has become disheartened by the lack of impact he is having on crime in Gotham when suddenly a series of murders occur at the hands of The Riddler. Led down a path that will reveal dark secrets about his parents, Bruce is forced to confront the corruption going on in the shadows of his city, all while trying to catch The Riddler before he kills again.

Directed by War for the Planet of the Apes' Matt Reeves and starring Robert Pattinson as the Dark Knight, the rest of the DC Comics cast includes the likes of Zoë Kravitz as Catwoman, Paul Dano as Riddler, Colin Farrell as Penguin, Andy Serkis as Alfred Pennyworth, John Turturro as Carmine Falcone, Peter Sarsgaard as Gil Colson and Jeffery Wright as Commissioner Gordon.

Matt Reeves previously revealed the level of effort that has gone into bringing crucial elements like the Batsuit to life, something which Robert Pattinson was heavily involved in developing. "Rob [Pattinson] had a very important part in designing the suit in that he had to be able to wear it, he had to be able to fight in it," Reeves previously explained. "One of the things about this Batsuit is that it is very practical. The whole idea is that he's made it himself. And so, we needed to be able to see how it would fit on him and all the ways he could move but also make it look like something that was still evolving."

The Batman is scheduled for release in the United States on March 4, 2022, delayed twice from an original June 2021 date due to the ongoing global circumstances. This footage was shown at CinemaCon, with this description coming to us courtesy of The Wrap.