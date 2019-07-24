Bruce Wayne just got a new ally. Oscar-nominated cinematographer Greig Fraser (Rogue One: A Star Wars Story) has officially signed on for The Batman, which stars Robert Pattinson as the famed DC hero. Matt Reeves, who signed onto the project back in February 2017, is in the director's chair. The project has been in development for a long time at Warner Bros. and, for the majority of that time, updates have come at a snail's pace. No longer. As they are rapidly approaching filming, the team behind the scenes is coming together.

According to a new report, Greig Fraser has signed on to shoot The Batman. Fraser had previously worked on Reeves' 2010 horror movie Let Me In. Some of his other credits include Zero Dark Thirty, Vice, Foxcatcher. Fraser received an Academy Award nomination for his work on Lion. He's currently working on Dennis Villeneuve's Dune reboot. After that, it's off to the DC universe. Fraser had this to say in a statement.

"It's great to be working with Matt again. The Batman franchise is iconic and its a privilege to now be able to visualize it in my own way. Especially with the cumulative creative potential of all the talent and technicians we have in front of and behind the camera."

Even for more casual fans who may not pay as much attention to the team behind the camera, it should be good to know that Matt Reeves is working with someone who has shot a lot of highly-regarded movies. Especially someone who has a healthy mix of blockbusters on his resume to go with his acclaimed work on slightly smaller projects. It had previously been reported that Robert Richardson (Once Upon a Time In Hollywood) was set to serve as cinematographer on The Batman, but that turned out not to be true.

We unfortunately didn't get any additional information on the movie at San Diego Comic-Con, as Warner Bros. opted not to present at the event this year. However, composer Michael Giacchino, who is friends with Matt Reeves, got the crowd to record the filmmaker a special message during his panel, asking him not to screw it up. Reeves has an impressive resume, which includes Cloverfield and War for the Planet of the apes. So it would seem the Dark Knight is in good hands.

Plot details are currently being kept under wraps, but Matt Reeves has said he will be making a noir-style adaptation which will focus on the character's skills as a detective. Several villains will appear, with Penguin, Catwoman and Riddler amongst those rumored. However, the studio has yet to confirm which figures from DC's rogues gallery will appear. Filming is expected to begin in early 2020. We'll be sure to keep you posted as any further details on the project are made available. The Batman is set to hit theaters on June 25, 2021. This news comes to us via The Hollywood Reporter.