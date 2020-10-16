It's looking like the Dark Knight is about to hit the skies in the latest set photos from The Batman taken in Liverpool. As filming on the anticipated superhero movie recently resumed, a barrage of new photos from the production have been popping up online. Our latest look at the set reveals a stand-in for Robert Pattinson wearing the Batsuit, perched high atop Liverpool's historic Royal Liver Building. Looking as he does in the comic books when preparing to leap off of the clock tower in Gotham, some of the photos show Batman spreading his cape and getting ready for action, and it's really an amazing sight.

Other photos recently leaked from the set reveal Pattinson back on the set to film new footage in character as Bruce Wayne. Also captured in pictures are Colin Farrell looking unrecognizable as Oswald Cobblepot, Zoe Kravitz as Catwoman's secret identity Selina Kyle, and John Turturro as crime boss Carmine Falcone. We've also recently gotten another look at Batman in the Batsuit on his Batcycle. It's a bummer that we'll have to wait a bit longer to see the movie after a release date delay, but a look at all of these photos still proves to be exciting.

The Batman being filmed at The Royal Liver Building this evening. What a backdrop for the film! 😍🦇 @BBCNWT@GranadaReports#TheBatman#TheBatmanMoviepic.twitter.com/T010vO0vt5 — Paul Madden Photography (@PaulMadden75) October 15, 2020

Along with Pattinson and the other aforementioned actors, The Batman stars Paul Dano as the Riddler, Jeffrey Wright as Commissioner James Gordon, and Andy Serkis as Alfred Pennyworth. Matt Reeves directs using a screenplay co-written with Peter Craig. Plot details remain unclear, but a teaser trailer has given us some clues about the story. A darker version of the Riddler is committing grisly murders in Gotham City, and it's going to be up to a young Bruce Wayne to crack the case as the Dark Knight. The movie won't be serving as a complete origin story for the character ala Batman Begins, but will follow him early into his crimefighting career after already donning the black cape and cowl.

Production on The Batman has already seen a couple of delays since first getting started. Filming first began in January of this year, only to be quickly shut down in March for health and safety concerns. In September, filming resumed with safety measures put in place, and shooting had to be halted again just a few days later when Robert Pattinson fell ill to COVID-19. Fortunately, Pattinson has since returned to work following his recovery and production now appears to be moving along very well, but not before the movie was pushed from 2021 to 2022.

A stunt man filming a scene on the set of The Batman in Liverpool!⁠ #TheBatmanpic.twitter.com/WM5nrNP9mF — Looper (@looper) October 15, 2020

As of now, The Batman is scheduled to be released in theaters by Warner Bros. Pictures on March 4, 2022. The wait is definitely going to be a painful one, but let's just hope it's worth it. In the meantime, Batman fans can see more of Ben Affleck taking on his version of the Dark Knight when Zack Snyder's Justice League begins streaming on HBO Max in 2021. From Twitter, you can take a look at some of the latest set photos of Batman on the Royal Liver Building below.

They did a light test and this is all I can think of. #TheBatmanpic.twitter.com/oGJ3vRqCni — Z (@AMagicWriter) October 15, 2020