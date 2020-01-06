The Batman director Matt Reeves has finally confirmed his movie's version of Oswald Cobblepot will be played by Colin Farrell. Previously, Farrell had been reported to be in talks for the role, and new The Batman set photos have recently emerged which seemed to show the actor in character as the Penguin. Perhaps realizing that the cat was definitely out of the bag, Reeves took to Twitter to officially confirm the casting, posting a GIF of Farrell with the caption, "Wait - is that you, Oz?" It's an amusing way to confirm the news, and you can take a look at it below.

Reeves' confirmation comes almost immediately after photos of Farrell purported to be from the set of The Batman went viral on social media. Though blurry and distant, the images appear to be of a gray-haired Farrell wearing all-black clothing. He also is clearly carrying an umbrella, which has always been a trademark prop of the Penguin. Certainly, Farrell does not have the traditional look of the character shown in most other Batman iterations which feature him, suggesting Reeves' depiction of Oswald Cobblepot will be a bit of a reimagining. Of course, Batman Returns and Gotham have both proven that success can be found in recreating the classic villain.

Colin Farrell joins many other names which have also been officially confirmed for the cast of The Batman. Also set to play villains in the movie are Paul Dano as the Riddler, John Turturro as crime boss Carmine Falcone, and Zoe Kravitz as Selina "Catwoman" Kyle. Opposing them will be Robert Pattinson as Batman with Westworld star Jeffrey Wright as Commissioner James Gordon. Andy Serkis has also been confirmed to play Bruce Wayne's loyal butler Alfred Pennyworth in the upcoming movie. Newcomer Jayme Lawson will also play a mystery role in the upcoming movie, with some fans speculating she could be The Batman's version of Batgirl.

As of now, it remains to be seen which other characters from Batman comic books will be showing up in the movie. According to rumors, a plot leak suggests that the movie will explore Batman's rise as the world's greatest detective, with Bruce Wayne investigating a series of unexplained murders in Gotham City. If accurate, this would open the door for several more baddies from Batman's Rogues Gallery to be featured in The Batman, and Pattinson's version of the Dark Knight will certainly have no shortage of suspects when it comes to solving these crimes. Still, full plot details have not yet been officially confirmed by Reeves of Warner Bros.

The Batman is currently filming ahead of its release date next year. Officially, the anticipated movie will premiere in theaters on June 25, 2021. As we've got about a year and a half to go until the Dark Knight returns to the big screen, the wait is going to feel a bit painful, but hopefully it's all going to be worth it. Farrell's official confirmation for The Batman cast comes to us from Matt Reeves on Twitter.

#TheBatman set photos possibly reveal first look at Colin Farrell’s Penguin pic.twitter.com/5Xo53rWXAR — Mosho (@moshosite) January 6, 2020

Is this London or Gotham.....?

Filming The Batman 🦇 outside my offices this morning! 👍 @empiremagazinepic.twitter.com/Mszt5wLcYG — Wade Gravett (@WadeGrav) January 6, 2020

Can confirm 100% as he never revealed his face but is this Robert.....!? 🦇 pic.twitter.com/MX90S7bqol — Wade Gravett (@WadeGrav) January 6, 2020