Filmmaker Matt Reeves' upcoming retelling of the Dark Knight's mythology with The Batman will introduce a host of new avatars of popular supervillains. One of the biggest is going to be Colin Farrell as Oswald Cobblepot aka The Penguin. Images leaked from the sets of the movie have shown Farrell looking completely unrecognizable in his Penguin makeup, so much so that Rupert Penry-Jones, who plays a mysterious victim in the film, admitted in an interview that he thought Farrell was some random "overconfident" extra.

"I arrived on set and there was this guy walking around who was being so over confident. I had no idea who he was. He was being really friendly, he was telling all these stories, I was like, 'Who is this guy?' I thought he might've been a supporting actor [an extra to you and me]. He kept on talking to me, just really friendly, really nice, and I started noticing things about his costume. He had a brace on his leg and these weird scars on his face, and I thought, 'This is quite a lot of effort they've gone to for a supporting artist...' and suddenly I realized, 'Wait a minute this guy must be playing the Penguin, oh my God that's Colin Farrell!'"

Unlike past iterations of the character that emphasized a bird-like appearance, Farrell's Penguin looks relatively normal, albeit with a prominent scar running across his face. Last year, Farrell had revealed that he is excited about his role in The Batman, which will include some "tasty scenes".

"I had only started it and I can't wait to get back. The creation of it, the aesthetic of the character, has been fun and I really am so excited to get back and explore it. And I haven't got that much to do. I have a certain amount in the film. I am not all over it by any means. But there are a couple of some tasty scenes I have in it and my creation and I can't wait to get back. Yeah, I totally feel like it is something that I have not had the opportunity to explore before. It feels original and fun. But I am only at the start of the journey so I can't wait to get back and really get into it."

Directed by Matt Reeves and written by Reeves and Mattson Tomlin, The Batman stars Robert Pattinson as Bruce Wayne/Batman, Andy Serkis as Alfred Pennyworth, Jeffrey Wright as James Gordon, Zoë Kravitz as Selina Kyle/Catwoman, Colin Farrel as Oswald Cobblepot/The Penguin, Paul Dano as Edward Nashton/The Riddler, John Turturro as Carmine Falcone and Peter Sarsgaard as District Attorney Gil Colson.

The film tells the story of a young and hot-headed Caped Crusader in his second year as a crime fighter, when he is faced not with one but several supervillains at the same time. The Batman arrives in theaters on March 4, 2022.