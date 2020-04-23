Collin Farrell's Oswald Cobblepot will reportedly be a good guy in The Batman. A new story leak claims that Cobblepot won't start out as The Penguin in the movie, hinting that something will change along the way as the story unfolds. Additionally, it has been reported that Farrell's take on Penguin will include prosthetics, which also points to a more classic look for The Penguin in The Batman.

According to a new story leak from The Batman, Colin Farrell plays "a character named Os," which is short for Oswald Cobblepot. The leak alleges that "he's actually written as a good guy, who's also in the running for Mayor, and trying to avoid being murdered." The leak goes on to claim that the story takes place during a Gotham election year where candidates are being targeted by a character who is leaving riddles behind. Obviously, this points at Paul Dano's Riddler being the main villain of the movie.

Many DC fans were under the impression that Matt Reeves was going to do a Long Halloween adaptation, it appears that he is only taking elements from the story. The Batman will put the hero on the hunt for the Riddler, using his detective skills to solve the mystery. In a recent interview, Reeves once again spoke out about the detective skills in the storyline. He had this to say about The Batman.

"It's very much a point of view-driven, noir Batman tale. It's told very squarely on his shoulders, and I hope it's going to be a story that will be thrilling but also emotional. It's more Batman in his detective mode than we've seen in the films. The comics have a history of that. He's supposed to be the world's greatest detective, and that's not necessarily been a part of what the movies have been. I'd love this to be one where when we go on that journey of tracking down the criminals and trying to solve a crime, it's going to allow his character to have an arc so that he can go through a transformation."

In addition to Catwoman, Penguin, and Riddler, it is believed that Matt Reeves was planning on including Harvey Dent in The Batman. However, the character has reportedly been removed from the latest draft of the story. With that being said, if these rumors prove to be true, it seems that Oswald Cobblepot will take on a Dent-like story arc where he begins good, but is later corrupted and turned into a villain.

The Batman has been delayed until October 2021, thanks to the world's current state of affairs. This break in production is allowing Matt Reeves an opportunity to further prep the script to make sure it's the best that it can be. Production on the long-awaited movie started earlier this year, but had to stop in March, like everything else in the entertainment industry. Right now, it's unclear when the production will be able to start up again. The Batman story leaks originated over at Fandom Wire. That amazing topper art comes from William Gray on Instagram, so be sure to check out his other stunning art pieces.