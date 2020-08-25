DC fans have noticed that Colin Farrell is looking a bit like veteran actor Richard Kind under all of that Penguin makeup in The Batman trailer, leaving some to wonder why director Matt Reeves didn't just cast Kind himself. When Farrell was first announced as the new big screen Oswald Cobblepot, many fans were skeptical, as the True Detective star doesn't have the traditional Penguin look. As we've now seen in the trailer, the workaround was to place him in heavy makeup, but many fans have noticed a resemblance to Kind.

"I don't get why they went through all the trouble of putting hella facial prosthetics on Colin Farrell so he could play Penguin when they could've just cut out the middleman and gotten Richard Kind to play him instead," noted one fan on Twitter, including side-by-side comparison images.

"Okay but now I feel like we could have had Richard Kind as Penguin and now I'm upset," another tweet reads. Many, many others also echo these sentiments. It would seem now that the possibility of a Kind Penguin has been suggested, a lot of fans are bummed that this isn't what they're actually getting.

A beloved comedic actor, Kind has actually made it into a fictional Batman universe before. He played Mayor Aubrey James on the Fox prequel series Gotham, which followed a teenage Bruce Wayne in the years before he became the Dark Knight. He can also be recognized from many other television roles, including memorable parts on Mad About You, Spin City, Scrubs, Curb Your Enthusiasm, and dozens of others. He has also appeared in a wide variety of movies, such as Vice Versa, Clifford, Argo, and Bombshell, among so many others.

Even if you don't recognize Kind's face, you may be able to recognize some of his voices. Kind is also very prolific as a voice actor, lending his voice to many animated characters in various movies and TV shows. The actor has had notable voice roles in Big Mouth, American Dad, Inside Out, Toy Story 3, and the Cars franchise along with many more.

In any case, The Batman is already well into production, meaning there's no going back and changing the cast now. Along with Colin Farrell as the new Penguin, the movie will star Robert Pattinson as Bruce Wayne in the superhero's early years as a crime fighter. Also starring in the movie are Paul Dano as the Riddler, Zoe Kravitz as Catwoman, Jeffrey Wright as Commissioner James Gordon, Andy Serkis as Alfred Pennyworth, and John Turturro as Carmine Falcone. Matt Reeves directs using a screenplay co-written with Peter Craig.

The Batman is scheduled to be released in theaters on Oct. 1, 2021. Based on the immensely positive fan reaction to the DC FanDome teaser trailer, it already seems clear that the movie might be next year's biggest release, even with so many other anticipated movies also arriving in 2021. If the movie does well, as it very well should, then maybe we can see Kind come in as another character for the sequel. You can take a look at some of the fan reactions to Colin Farrell as Oswald Cobblepot below.

