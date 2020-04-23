Colin Farrell will reportedly wear prosthetics in The Batman. The actor is playing Oswald Cobblepot, aka The Penguin, in the highly anticipated Matt Reeves movie. We have yet to see Farrell on set in full Penguin makeup, but Rob McClure, who is preparing to star in Mrs. Doubtfire on Broadway, says the prosthetics have been made for the actor. Batman fans have been waiting a long time to get any information about the storyline and how the characters will look. Unfortunately, the wait just a got a little longer.

According to Rob McClure, Colin Farrell will be wearing prosthetics in The Batman. In a new interview, the actor talks about getting fitted for his Mrs. Doubtfire prosthetics and says, "they were building the Penguin prosthetics for Colin Farrell in the new Batman movie." While this seems like an obvious piece of information, many were under the impression that Matt Reeves was going to do something different with the Penguin look, which still may be the case.

In addition to the prosthetics reports, some story details from The Batman have reportedly leaked, which include Colin Farrell's Penguin character. Apparently the character is "actually written as a good guy" who is running for Mayor and trying not to get assassinated at the same time. He also allegedly goes by the name Os, which implies that he hasn't changed into The Penguin yet. Obviously, these story details have not been officially confirmed by Matt Reeves or anyone at Warner Bros. As is the case with most leaks, we won't know until the movie hits theaters.

Matt Reeves recently gave some official story details from The Batman. "It's very much a point of view-driven, noir Batman tale. It's told very squarely on his shoulders, and I hope it's going to be a story that will be thrilling but also emotional," says the director. "It's more Batman in his detective mode than we've seen in the films." This is something that Reeves has been teasing ever since he signed on to write and direct the movie. If the leaks prove to be true, it looks like an election where candidates are being picked off will be the storyline's focus. Paul Dano's Riddler may end up being the main villain when all is said and done.

The Batman was supposed to hit theaters in June 2021, but it has been pushed back to October, which seems more fitting for the Dark Knight. The world's current state of affairs has the entertainment industry shut down, so Matt Reeves has gained some extra time to put some finishing touches on the script. The production had started, but they were only about 25% finished, which means there is a lot more work to be done. The interview with Rob McClure was originally posted on Reddit.